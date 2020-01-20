e-paper
Ashwini Bidre-Gore murder trial: Home dept resolves lawyer's payment issues

Ashwini Bidre-Gore murder trial: Home dept resolves lawyer’s payment issues

cities Updated: Jan 20, 2020 00:09 IST
Farhan Shaikh
The state government’s home department issued a notification on Saturday resolving a dispute over the payment to the special public prosecutor in assistant police inspector Ashwini Bidre-Gore’s murder case, Pradip Gharat.

Senior advocate Gharat had threatened to stop working as the prosecutor in the murder trial citing that the home department was not willing to pay the fees quoted by him earlier.

Confirming the resolution, Gharat said, “The [home] department issued a notification on Saturday and the issue has been resolved. When I was asked to appear for this case, I had quoted a fee which was half of what other special prosecutors demand. The department had then accepted it without any conditions and after nine months, they were having a problem with my fee.”

As per the Navi Mumbai crime branch’s case, Bidre was allegedly killed by another police officer Abhay Kurundkar, a senior inspector, with whom she was allegedly in a relationship.

Gharat was appointed the special public prosecutor in the Bidre murder trial in May 2019.

