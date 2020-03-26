ASI, home guard sent to police lines for thrashing Amritsar man

cities

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 22:20 IST

A day after a 35-year-old man was injured after being allegedly thrashed by a policeman and a home guard jawan during curfew, the commissionerate police on Thursday sent the duo to the police lines here.

The accused have been identified as assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Prem Singh and constable Kamaljeet of Punjab Home Guards.

Commissioner of police (CP) Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill said, “The duo has been sent to police lines and a fresh guideline has also been issued to the police in the city.”

Victim Sukhdev Singh of Sri Guru Ram Das Nagar was admitted to Guru Ram Das hospital here after his nose was fractured in the alleged police brutality. He along with his pregnant wife was out in the market for buying medicines for her. HT had highlighted the issue.

“When we reached near Sultanwind Road, two policemen waylaid us. I requested them to let us go as I was suffering from pain, but they didn’t pay attention. When my husband insisted again, they started slapping him. Following this, we stated heading back, but the cops followed us. When we reached home, they barged in and pulled my husband out and cane-charged him. His nose was fractured,” the victim’s wife Renu Bala had said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police Harpal Singh said thay have also written to the department for initiating probe against the two policemen. “Until the probe is completed, the accused cops will remain in the police lines,” he said adding that no such action of any policeman will be tolerated.

ACTION AGAINST ANOTHER ASI FOR THRASHING FIREFIGHTER

The commissionerate police also sent one more ASI, Tarsem Singh, who had been posed at Gate Hakima police station, to the police lines for allegedly thrashing an on-duty firefighter.

On Thursday morning, firefighter Naresh Kumar alleged that he was on his way to Fatahpur road for his duty when the ASI waylaid and thrashed him. He said, “I showed him my curfew pass, but the ASI didn’t pay any heed.”