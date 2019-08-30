Assamese art form brings alive the Bhagavad Gita

cities

A 21-member theatre troupe from Duliajan, Assam, called Pathar has been staging their traditional form of drama since 2002. In the city to take part in the two-day folk festival being organised by Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Akademi and Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi, at Tagore Theatre in Sector 18, on August 27, Pathar performed the ‘Bhaona’.

Created by a saint in the early sixteenth century, Ankiya Nat or Bhaona is a traditional art form of Assam. It is a musical drama in the Brajavali language that depicts the life of Lord Krishna. With elements of the classical dance form Sattriya and live music, the act makes use of instruments such as flute and harmonium.

The play, Rukmini Haran, based on the love story of Krishna and Rukmini which is an excerpt from Bhagavad — Assamese adaptation of the Bhagavad Purana made by Srimanta Sankardev in 15th-16th century — starts with a prayer. The narrator or sutradhar introduces the audience to the theme through dance and dialogues.

Sypha Deka Chetia, 13, the youngest performer in the troupe, says, “I am basically a Bharatnatyam dancer but I learnt Sattriya to be a sutradhar. I keep practising to make my performance look effortless.”

Biswajit Barua, 24, who plays Krishna, says, “I am a theatre artiste and businessman. My love for acting helps me maintain a balance in life.”

The play portrays an interaction between Krishna and Uddhav when Narad (messenger) enters and tells the former about Rukmini’s beauty.

Niranjan Saikia, 35, from Majuli, Assam, the choreographer, says, “The play depicts the essence of true love which the present generation is ignorant about.”

Deepika Gogoi, 22, who plays Rukmini, says, “I am pursuing masters in performing arts from Dibrugarh University. I have taken part in this play before but couldn’t bag Rukmini’s role. I learnt Sattriya and finally bagged the role. I am super excited.”

The play centres around the story that Bhishmaka, Rukmini’s father, and Rukmi, her brother, who were against her marriage with Krishna, wanted her to marry Shishupal. But Krishna crosses every hurdle to marry her.

Gautam Gogoi, 37, who plays Rukmi, says, “In Assam, it is difficult to make ends meet being a full-time theatre artiste. I have business to support my family.”

The costume and make-up are significant elements of the art form as they aid bringing out of emotions.

Pradeep Hazarika, 32, from Sivasagar, Assam, the make-up artiste and costume designer of the play says, “The characters in Bhaona are mythological. Hence, they need extravagant make-up to leave a mark on the audience.” The costume, jewellery and headgear are based on the description of characters in the Bhagavad, he adds.

