Nov 6 clash: Ludhiana CMCH suspends 2 doctors, forms probe panel

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 22:48 IST

The Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) has suspended two resident doctors pursuing master of surgery (MS) in a matter pertaining to an alleged assault that took place on the institute premises on November 6.

The hospital authorities have also formed an independent committee to probe the incident wherein one of the doctors, a third-year male student, had allegedly thrashed the other, a first-year woman student, following a heated argument.

It is learnt that on November 6, police had arrived at the CMCH on the complaint of the woman doctor, who had got herself medically examined from the civil hospital. The police had recorded the statement of both the doctors and initiated a probe.

Confirming the suspension, CMCH principal Jeyraj Durai Pandian said, “The doctors have been suspended with immediate effect before starting an internal probe by the committee, which will decide after recording their statements.”

While it is learnt that the male doctor is the son of a senior doctor, Pandian said, “To ensure an impartial inquiry, no doctor has been made a member of the committee. We have asked the committee to submit the report as soon as possible.”

Police sources said the families and friends of both the doctors had been pressuring the police and the hospital authorities for appropriate action in the matter.

While Division Number 3 station house officer (SHO) Satish Kumar refused to share any details over the phone, assistant commissioner of police (ACP, central) Waryam Singh said the matter had been referred to the district attorney (DA, legal) for further opinion. “The matter pertains to two adult doctors. The woman doctor has suffered a head injury. A probe is on and DA (legal) has been consulted in the matter,” said the ACP.

Expressing their anguish over the suspension of the woman doctor, some CMCH students, requesting anonymity, said, “The woman sought police help after lodging a complaint, but instead of a case being registered, she has been suspended. This is unfair as it will discourage women from raising their voice against injustice and approaching the police in such cases.”