At 2,448, Borivli has most number of active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 00:11 IST

While the city’s active Covid-19 cases have come down in the last one month, the western suburb of Borivli has stayed on top of the list of active cases since September 13, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data. Borivli, which has 2,448 active cases, is followed by Malad, Kandivli and Andheri.

Civic officials said active cases are higher in high-rises or non-slum areas. “At least 80% of the cases are coming from high-rises. In slums, it seems, residents may have developed antibodies due to which we are not witnessing cases anymore.”

The BMC’s sero-surveillance conducted in two phases had revealed that the ratio of antibodies in those residing in slums has increased significantly, whereas the ratio of antibodies has increased marginally in non-slum areas.

Bhagyashree Kapse, assistant municipal commissioner of R-Central ward, which covers Borivli, said, “We have over 15,000 cases in Borivli and more than 13,000 cases are from non-slums. The reason for high cases is that many citizens who opt for home isolation do not isolate themselves properly in their houses and end up mingling with other members from their house.”

Kapse said, “Another reason is unlocking. Of the total cases, more than 80% cases have been reported post unlock. This is because Borivli has a high number of business class population that has now started going out.”

Ten administrative wards in the city covering Borivli, Kandivli, Malad, Andheri, Mulund, Ghatkopar, Chowpatty, Ghatkopar and Malabar Hill have more than 10,000 cases. Wards covering areas of Dharavi, Dadar, Mahim, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla, Malad, Andheri and Borivli have more than 400 deaths.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said the situation in the city has improved in the last one month despite a daily case load of 2,000 to 2,500 cases. Chahal on Monday said, “Exactly a month ago on September 11, BMC had 26,632 active cases, whereas on October 11, the number of active cases was 22,369. The average death rate over one month is 2.1%, resulting in decrease in overall death rate from 4.9% (as of September 11) to 4.14% (as of October 11).”

Chahal added, “The number of vacant Covid beds which was 4,165 on September 11 (including 85 ICU beds) has increased to 4,922 on October 11 (including 257 ICU beds).”

On Thursday, the city reported 2,119 cases taking the tally to 236,721; 46 deaths took the toll to 9,601 Dr Siddarth Paliwal, a city-based private health consultant, said, “There are chances that in the coming days too we will see more cases from non-slum areas owing to the antibodies, as seen in the sero survey.”