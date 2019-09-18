At 39, Dera Bassi sits atop list of black spots in Mohali district

cities

Sep 18, 2019

Ninety-one black spots have been identified in Mohali district on the basis of fatalities that took place at these points, says the report prepared under the Punjab Vision Zero campaign and Mission Tandarust Punjab.

Of these, 61 are on national highways passing through the district, while 18 fall on roads within the municipal corporation and council limits.

With 39 such spots, Dera Bassi subdivision, which comprises Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Lalru, is on the top of the list followed by Mohali subdivision (31) and Kharar (21).

Additional director general of police (ADGP) (traffic) Sharad Satya Chauhan has already written to the authorities concerned to install boards on national highways as well as roads within the MC limits warning the motorists about black spots in advance.

“The aim of these boards was to warn and act as deterrents, but nothing has been done on the ground,” the communication reads.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said, “I will ask the civic bodies to place warning signboards so that motorists can be forewarned about the black spots.”

Illegal accesses, faulty road designs major factors

Apart from speed, the data analysis pointed out that poor design of intersections on the Airport Road and engineering faults, unauthorised cuts as well as lack of service lanes on the Lalru-Zirakpur road has turned them into killer stretches.

Mohali deputy commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan had recently drawn flak from the NHAI and the MC for failing to ensure road safety. Even officials of the highway authorities and civic body were pulled up for failing to close illegal accesses, defunct streetlights and open drains. While NHAI and MC indulge in blame game over non completion of work, ground reality remains the same.

Punjab traffic adviser Navdeep Asija said the Zirakpur-Lalru stretch needed to be improved and illegal accesses given to the highway be immediately plugged.

“No laxity will be tolerated. I have asked the NHAI to scrutinise the accesses from NH to many establishments and all those lanes which fail to meet the conditions would be closed,” Mohali DC Dayalan said.

Recommendations yet to be implemented

Experts were roped in with an aim to help in making roads safer through regular monitoring, identification of black spots and ensuring corrective measures. However, suggestions of the road safety experts are yet to be implemented.

Increase in presence of police on roads could act as deterrent, but deployment of cops is least in night when maximum accidents take place.

Sources in the police department said on basis of the analysis of road accidents, suggestions were made to deploy cops area and station-wise, but the same is yet to be achieved.

