‘ATTACK’ ON SHIV SENA LEADERS: Police suspect it to be a case of celebratory firing

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 23:12 IST

A day after alleged attack on Shiv Sena leaders, forensic experts from Mohali and Ludhiana reached the spot to collect evidences.

While Shiv Sena (Hindustan) president Amit Arora and Shiv Sena (Punjab) state youth president Mani Sheera alleged that the attack was carried out by pro-Khalistan activists, police said it could have been a case of celebratory firing.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said it is suspected that someone fired in the air at a wedding function venue near the office of the Shiv Sena leader on Chandigarh road. One of the stray bullets might have hit the Shiv Sena leader’s vehicle, Agrawal said.

The police said the bullet only hit the roof of an SUV parked outside Sheera office. The police have examined the spot and also checked nearest building, but found nothing.

Forensic experts say the bullet was fired from a long distance. Its impact was low when it hit the vehicle, they said.

Agrawal said the police are scanning footage of CCTVs cameras installed near the spot.

The Moti Nagar police have registered a first information report (FIR) against unidentified persons for attempt to murder and arms act following a complaint filed by Amit Arora, adding that he is on the target of hardliners.

Notably, Arora had been arrested in 2016 for misleading the police by claiming that he was shot at by two motorcycle-borne youths at the Basti Jodhewal Chowk. Forensic and medical reports, however, blew the lid off Arora’s lie.