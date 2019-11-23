Attack on singer: Buddha sent to seven-day custody

cities

Nineteen months after attack on Punjabi singer Parmish Verma, police on Saturday secured 7-day custody of gangster Sukhpreet Singh Buddha who was deported from Armenia on Friday.

Buddha is wanted in over 20 cases of murder, robbery and demanding ransom in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, besides the attack on Parmish Verma in April last year. His name also cropped up in the attack on Punjabi singer Karan Aujla in Canada in June this year.

Buddha was produced before a Mohali court in connection with the attack on Parmish Verma and his friend Kulwant Singh Chahal on the intervening night of April 13 and 14 last year in Mohali, when the two were returning from an event in Chandigarh.

Hours after the shooting in Sector 74, Mohali, gangster Dilpreet Singh Dahan alias Baba claimed responsibility for attack on Parmish through social media. In one of the social media posts, Dilpreet said that he, along with Harjinder Singh alias Akash, Harinder Singh and Sukhpreet Singh Buddha, had fired at Parmish and his friend.

“Buddha and Dilpreet were involved in the attack on Parmish. We will question him and file a challan against him soon,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP).

Dilpreet had received ₹10 lakh from Parmish as extortion money, of which police recovered ₹4 lakh from him.

A case was registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 427 (mischief), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 212 (harbouring offender), 216 (harbouring offender who has escaped from custody), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), and the Arms Act at Phase 1 police station.

On July 20 this year, Buddha was booked for threatening to kill Shiv Sena Hind president Nishant Sharma of Kharar. Nishant had complained that he had got the threat call from Buddha. He had also alleged that four car-borne occupants tried to stop his vehicle when he was returning home.

FRAMING OF CHARGES PENDING AGAINST DILPREET

The court is yet to frame charges against gangster Dilpreet and his accomplice Harjinder Singh alias Akash, Arun Kumar alias Sunny, Arshdeep and Renu (wife of Baba’s close aide Gaurav Patial). The challan was filed in October last year. The framing of charges is delayed due to non-appearance of co-accused Renu and Harjinder, who is lodged in a jail in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad.