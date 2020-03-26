e-paper
AU kick-starts online admission process for undergraduate, PG courses

AU kick-starts online admission process for undergraduate, PG courses

cities Updated: Mar 26, 2020 21:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Although the Allahabad University and its constituent colleges are closed till April 14 in view of countrywide lockdown, the varsity authorities have begun the process for admissions for 2020-21 session.

The aspirants have been asked to fill the application form through online mode for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses, last date for which is April 25.

According to director admission Prof Prashant Agarwal, the fee, which has to be submitted along with the application being conducted at AU and its constituent colleges, is Rs 800 for the general and other backward category aspirants and Rs 400 for Scheduled Class and Scheduled Tribe students. Likewise, for professional courses the fee would be Rs 1600 for general and OBC students and Rs 800 for SC/ST students.

“These are testing times for all of us and we have announced the admission process within the lockdown period because through online process many students would be able to fill it from their homes, and secondly students of rural areas are requested to kindly fill the same from cyber café etc of their area after the lockdown end for which we have provided ten days (the last date being April 25)”, said Prof Agarwal.

He added that AU had begun the process at the scheduled time because the delay at the starting of the process would have an adverse impact on the follow-up process of admissions.

However, highly placed sources at AU said in the present situation—if the lockdown is lifted on April 14—AU could give an extension of 10-15 days of the last date for filing the application forms.

The director admission too said there could be changes in last date of submission of application forms provided the government comes out with any fresh directives in this regard.

