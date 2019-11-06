Audio clips of Pu La’s work to be released on his 100th birth anniversary

cities

Nov 06, 2019

PUNE At least 38 articles from selected books by writer and playwright PL Deshpande will now be available in audio format, on Friday, November 8, Pu La’s 100th birth anniversary.

Ek Shunya Me, Apulki by PL Deshpande and Ahe Manohar Tari, Soyre Sakal, Priya GA and Manatla Avkash written by Sunita Deshpande are some of the articles selected for audio format. Marathi actor Dilip Prabhavalkar, kick-started the project.

Prabhavalkar along with other Marathi film personalities like Chinmay Mandlekar, Digpal Lanjekar , Pramod Pawar , Vikram Gaikwad and Harish Dudhade are the male voices for this audio format while Aruna Dhere has lent her voice for Ahe Manohar Tari, Soyre Sakal, Priya GA and actor Shubhangi Gokhale is the voice for Manatla Avkash.

The initiative has been taken by audio streaming company Storytel India. The audio format will be available from Friday ,100th birth anniversary of PL Deshpande .

This information was shared at a press conference at Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad by Dilip Prabhavalkar; Aruna Dhere, president 92nd Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan; Milind Joshi , working president, Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad; PL Deshpande’s family members Dinesh and Jyoti Thakur, Yogesh Dashrath, country manager Storytel India; Prasad Mirasdar, publisher Storytel and film historian Satish Jakatdar .

Dilip Prabhavalkar said many people know Deshpande as a humourist. “He was a serious thinker, littérateur and Ek Shunya Me is a reflection of that. While I was lending my voice for the audio book, I was also a reader and I was excited about that. It was a good experience because of the richness yet simplicity of Pu La’s language,” said Prabhavalkar.

Dhere said that this was not the first time she is working on such a project. “While reading we learn about one aspect of language, but audio format unfurls a different aspect, a relationship between words, pronunciations and language.”