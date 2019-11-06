e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019

Audio clips of Pu La’s work to be released on his 100th birth anniversary

cities Updated: Nov 06, 2019 19:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE At least 38 articles from selected books by writer and playwright PL Deshpande will now be available in audio format, on Friday, November 8, Pu La’s 100th birth anniversary.

Ek Shunya Me, Apulki by PL Deshpande and Ahe Manohar Tari, Soyre Sakal, Priya GA and Manatla Avkash written by Sunita Deshpande are some of the articles selected for audio format. Marathi actor Dilip Prabhavalkar, kick-started the project.

Prabhavalkar along with other Marathi film personalities like Chinmay Mandlekar, Digpal Lanjekar , Pramod Pawar , Vikram Gaikwad and Harish Dudhade are the male voices for this audio format while Aruna Dhere has lent her voice for Ahe Manohar Tari, Soyre Sakal, Priya GA and actor Shubhangi Gokhale is the voice for Manatla Avkash.

The initiative has been taken by audio streaming company Storytel India. The audio format will be available from Friday ,100th birth anniversary of PL Deshpande .

This information was shared at a press conference at Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad by Dilip Prabhavalkar; Aruna Dhere, president 92nd Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan; Milind Joshi , working president, Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad; PL Deshpande’s family members Dinesh and Jyoti Thakur, Yogesh Dashrath, country manager Storytel India; Prasad Mirasdar, publisher Storytel and film historian Satish Jakatdar .

Dilip Prabhavalkar said many people know Deshpande as a humourist. “He was a serious thinker, littérateur and Ek Shunya Me is a reflection of that. While I was lending my voice for the audio book, I was also a reader and I was excited about that. It was a good experience because of the richness yet simplicity of Pu La’s language,” said Prabhavalkar.

Dhere said that this was not the first time she is working on such a project. “While reading we learn about one aspect of language, but audio format unfurls a different aspect, a relationship between words, pronunciations and language.”

top news
Centre approves Rs 10,000 crore fund for unfinished housing projects
Centre approves Rs 10,000 crore fund for unfinished housing projects
Good news soon, says BJP ahead of meeting Guv tomorrow; Sena takes a swipe
Good news soon, says BJP ahead of meeting Guv tomorrow; Sena takes a swipe
‘You want to sit in ivory towers and rule’: SC pulls up states on pollution
‘You want to sit in ivory towers and rule’: SC pulls up states on pollution
In Imran Khan’s visa waiver for Kartarpur, a plan to revive militancy: Officials
In Imran Khan’s visa waiver for Kartarpur, a plan to revive militancy: Officials
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
For All Mankind review: One small step for TV, one giant leap for Apple
For All Mankind review: One small step for TV, one giant leap for Apple
Mi Note 10: Xiaomi’s new smartphone comes with 108MP penta camera setup
Mi Note 10: Xiaomi’s new smartphone comes with 108MP penta camera setup
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
trending topics
Ayodhya VerdictSara Ali KhanIBPS SO RecruitmentAlia BhattSSC MTS Result 2019Devendra FadnavisPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneLaal Singh ChaddhaIndia vs Bangladesh

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities