Auto driver accuses traffic cop of assault

cities Updated: Feb 29, 2020 00:21 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
An autorickshaw driver has lodged a complaint with the police against a traffic police personnel for allegedly assaulting him. The complainant, Nagesh Dattu Sarade, submitted a written complaint against a sub-inspector from Thane traffic department, at Naupada police station, on Thursday.

Sarade, in his complaint, said that he was caught by the traffic personnel for jumping a signal around 10am on February 27, and added that the officer abused and hit him on his face. He claimed that he got ear ache and giddiness due to the beating and sought action against the officer.

The traffic officer, on the other hand, claimed that Sarade has been caught by traffic police for violation of traffic rules on several occasion.

“He (the traffic officer) would not have gone hard on the auto driver if it was a lame reason. However, the same auto driver was caught for carrying more passengers than allowed just a few days ago. He has a past record of traffic violations and has not yet paid the fine amounts, which amounts up to ₹6,000. However, we will look into this matter considering the complaint filed by the driver and will take the action accordingly,” said Amit Kale, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Thane.

