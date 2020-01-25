e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Auto-rickshaw driver held for raping daughter in Kaithal

Auto-rickshaw driver held for raping daughter in Kaithal

cities Updated: Jan 25, 2020 22:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Hindustantimes
         

An auto-rickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter, police said on Saturday.

As per the complaint filed by stepmother of the victim, the accused had been raping her for the past two to three years.

She said on catching him, she filed a complaint with the district child welfare committee and later approached the women police station in Kaithal after counselling of the victim.

She alleged that the accused had also threatened the victim of dire consequences if she disclosed about her ordeal to anybody.

Women police station in-charge Nanhi Devi said during the counselling conducted by the CWC, the victim said that she was raped by her father.

The accused has been booked under Sections 376 (3) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 6 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. She said the accused has been arrested and investigation was on.

tags
top news
Donald Trump’s lawyers make their case in senate trial
Donald Trump’s lawyers make their case in senate trial
Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes awarded Padma Vibhushan
Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes awarded Padma Vibhushan
‘Shouldn’t forget Gandhi’s Ahimsa’: President to youth on the R Day eve
‘Shouldn’t forget Gandhi’s Ahimsa’: President to youth on the R Day eve
Rohit’s numbers pose a big concern for Kohli and Co ahead of 2nd T20I
Rohit’s numbers pose a big concern for Kohli and Co ahead of 2nd T20I
JeM’s Kashmir chief among 3 killed in Pulwama encounter: Army
JeM’s Kashmir chief among 3 killed in Pulwama encounter: Army
Dec 16 gang rape convict Mukesh Singh challenges mercy plea rejection in SC
Dec 16 gang rape convict Mukesh Singh challenges mercy plea rejection in SC
Six Army personnel awarded Shaurya Chakras; 19 top officers get PVSM
Six Army personnel awarded Shaurya Chakras; 19 top officers get PVSM
‘No one can hate Mamata’: Governor Dhankhar
‘No one can hate Mamata’: Governor Dhankhar
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities