Auto-rickshaw driver held for raping daughter in Kaithal

cities

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 22:47 IST

An auto-rickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter, police said on Saturday.

As per the complaint filed by stepmother of the victim, the accused had been raping her for the past two to three years.

She said on catching him, she filed a complaint with the district child welfare committee and later approached the women police station in Kaithal after counselling of the victim.

She alleged that the accused had also threatened the victim of dire consequences if she disclosed about her ordeal to anybody.

Women police station in-charge Nanhi Devi said during the counselling conducted by the CWC, the victim said that she was raped by her father.

The accused has been booked under Sections 376 (3) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 6 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. She said the accused has been arrested and investigation was on.