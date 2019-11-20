Ayodhya verdict review: AIMPLB acting at the behest of VHP & Nirmohi Akhada, alleges IMC

cities

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 17:12 IST

The Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC), an organisation of Bareillly clerics, on Wednesday said that it would launch a nationwide protest against the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) if it did not take back its decision to file a review of the Ayodhya verdict.

“The move to file a review of the verdict is not that of the AIMPLB or of the Muslims. It is a decision taken by a handful of active politicians, who have hijacked the Board and are acting on the behest of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Nirmohi Akhada,” said Maulana Tauqeer Raza, president of IMC, at a press conference here on Wednesday.

“Muslims did not lose the case. The Supreme Court has ruled that the Babri Mosque was not built by demolishing a temple. It is the VHP and the Nirmohi Akhada who are losers in the case as the land would now be given to a trust to build the Ram Temple and the AIMPLB was acting as a proxy to help their cause,” he said.

SLAMS OWAISI, OTHERS

The IMC chief slammed the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and AIMPLB office-bearers Maulana Wali Rahmani, Zafaryab Jilani and Qasim Rasool Ilyas for raising the issue of review by muzzling the opinion of other members who were against the decision.

“Maulana Mahmood Madani (general secretary of Jamiat-e-Ulema Hind) had to leave the meeting midway, as he was against filing a review of the verdict,” he said, adding that even the Board president, Maulana Rabey Hasani Nadwi, was reluctant to go ahead with the review.

Raza further said that these four people (Owaisi, Rahmani, Jilani and Ilyas) were also behind the ouster of the well-meaning Islamic scholar Maulana Salman Nadwi from the AIMPLB.

“We will not allow these people with vested interests in the AIMPLB to vitiate the communal atmosphere in the country. If they really want to challenge the Ayodhya verdict, let them go to the International Court of Justice,” he said.

On the issue of the five-acre alternative land in Ayodhya given to the Sunni Waqf Board by the SC, Raza said that a mosque could not be built on a donated or gifted land.

“Shariah laws state that a mosque can only be constructed on a land whose ownership vests with it. My personal opinion is that the Board should not accept the land. But in case they have to comply with the court order, adequate compensation for the land in question should be paid by the Board and only after that it can build a mosque there,” he said.

Apart from a mosque, a school or a hospital, any other structure of community welfare could also be built on this land, he said.