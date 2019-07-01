‘Badshahpur drain expansion work complete’: Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran

Officials of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), on Sunday, said that barring a 33-metre stretch, the work of expanding the Badshahpur drain in Khandsa village is complete.

The expansion, officials said, would ensure that the stormwater drain would be able to carry the water downstream during the upcoming monsoon season. This information was shared by Chander Shekhar Khare, HSVP administrator, during an inspection of the Badshahpur drain by state PWD minister Rao Narbir Singh.

In the past, the narrow stretch of Badshahpur drain has repeatedly led to waterlogging at Hero Honda Chowk and on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway. Water often flowed back due to the inability of the drain to carry over 2,000 cusecs of water as it had a capacity of only 500 cusecs.

With the expansion of the drain, the bottleneck at Khandsa has been removed and the capacity of the drain to carry water has been increased to 2,100 cusecs.

Khare also said that the authority is making efforts to purchase land in the 33-metre stretch at Khandsa so that the entire stretch of the drain can be expanded. “We have stocked up pumps and other equipment so that in case of waterlogging, floodwater can be diverted to the drain downstream,” said Khare.

After the inspection, PWD minister Rao Narbir Singh said that the expansion of drain would greatly help in allowing the steady flow of stormwater downstream. He also said that it would be easier for officials to handle waterlogging as the rainwater would flow naturally downstream. Nonetheless, he said that caution was needed to ensure there was no flooding.

The minister also issued directions that sewage water coming from Mohammadpur Jhadsa village should enter Badshahpur drain only after it is treated in a treatment plant.

He asked MCG officials to ensure that this water was treated and to take measures so that waterlogging can be prevented in the village during monsoon.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 02:48 IST