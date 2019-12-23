Bail pleas of Daryaganj violence accused rejected

cities

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 20:37 IST

New Delhi:

A Delhi court on Monday dismissed the bail applications of 15 men arrested in connection with Friday's violence in Daryaganj and sent them to judicial custody for two weeks, saying the allegations were serious and investigation was in initial stages.

Metropolitan Magistrate Kapil Kumar said police officials present to maintain law and order were obstructed from discharging their duty, they were assaulted and criminal force was used on them by pelting stones.

It said the barricades damaged in the incident by the accused and their associates were public property and in such circumstances invoking provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act was prima facie justified.

“Many police officers suffered injuries and they received medical treatment in hospital,” the court said in its five-page order.

Senior advocate Rebecca John, representing the suspects, said the police booked the suspects under section 436 of the IPC because they wanted to make the case serious and triable by a sessions court. She said the 15 people were being falsely implicated and belong to the poor strata of the society.

John told the court the suspects went to Jama Masjid to offer prayers of Friday but when they were returning, they were picked “illegally” by police and “falsely implicated”. She said the car set on fire was a private property.

The judge agreed with the submission that the 15 men cannot be prima facie booked for section 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) as the car was parked on the road and there was no destruction of any building.

The court, however, noted the investigating officer’s submission that the suspects were arrested from the spot and were found to be involved in the violence.

The investigating officer told the court that none of the suspects was a juvenile as claimed by the counsel and none of them was less than 21 years of age. He said the accused were identified by the injured police personnel.

Expressing concern, the court said, “...These kind of incidents creates panic in society. Violence for any reason is not justified.”

The judge then dismissed the bail applications of the arrested men and extended their judicial custody.

On Saturday, a court had dismissed the bail plea of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and sent him to judicial custody for 14 days .Azad is one of the accused in the Daryaganj violence.