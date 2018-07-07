Balbharti issues 27-page clarification for error-ridden Class 10 textbook

After being criticised for mistakes in its Class 10 textbooks, Balbharti, the state’s school textbook bureau, has released a 27-paged document that marks out “corrections” for new textbooks.

The document was uploaded on Balbharti’s official website on July 3 and lists the errors pointed out by various subject experts along with suggested revisions. The website says this was done “to make the new textbooks more accurate and clear” and urges “teachers teaching these subjects [to] consider the revisions as suggested in the document”. The idea of the 27-paged document is to give teachers and students a reference that will let them identify the errors in the textbook and rectify them in the classroom.

With the introduction of a revised syllabus for Class 10 at the state board this year, Balbharti published a new set of textbooks that were found to be full of different kinds of errors.

The history and political science textbook has several grammatical errors, like “split” being misspelt as “spilt”. There are also factual errors like the claim that the “none of the above” (NOTA) option was extended to voters with the introduction of electronic voting machines (EVMs), which is incorrect.

In science textbooks, there are glaring issues like incorrectly-written chemical formulae and wrongly-marked diagrams. The chapter on reproduction mentioned a part of the male genital tract as part of the female genital tract.

A diagram in the science and technology textbook wrongly labelled the foreleg of an ox as that of a cat, while menstruation was spelled ‘menustruation’ in three places. The spelling of Norman Borlaug, who pioneered India’s green revolution, was misspelt ‘Borlog’. In a diagram on reflection, refracted rays were wrongly labelled as reflected rays.

The Constitution of India has been written as ‘Constitution of Indian’ in the history and political science text book.

When experts, teachers and students pointed out the errors in the new textbooks, Balbharti said it would bring these to the notice of its subject expert committees who would then decide if the suggested changes were genuinely needed. “Looking at the suggestions, the subject committee held a meeting and decided to make some revisions in the textbook. We are hoping that the next edition would be error free,” said Shrikant Paranjape, chairman of the civics subject committee.

Experts, however, said that the revisions listed by Balbharti are far from comprehensive. For instance, in the geography textbook, only one revision — which changes the latitudinal values of Brazil’s physical map — has been marked out, but there are others which haven’t been acknowledged.

Retired professor Vidyadhar Amrute, who is also a member of the Mumbai Geography Teachers Association, said “There are many faults including scaling errors and mistakes in graphs which still need to be corrected.” Amrute plans to write to the state education department.

Another example of an error that has not been fixed: A text on reservations states that the “policy of reservation of seats is meant for those sections of the society who have been deprived of opportunities for education and employment for a long period of time,” without any mention of the concepts of ‘social exclusion’ that remains the key basis for the policy.

The changes which have been approved will reflect in the next print edition of textbooks, which are expected next year.