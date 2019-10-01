Baltana man gets 7-year RI for sodomising teen boy

cities

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 00:22 IST

A Baltana resident, who sodomised a 14-year-old boy in December 2018, was sentenced to seven-year rigorous imprisonment by a district court on Monday.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Harpreet Kaur also slapped a fine of ₹5,000 on Arpit Badal, who was convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

According to the complaint by the victim’s mother, Badal lured her son into the bushes with some gift and sodomised him on December 13, 2018. The boy narrated the incident to her after returning home.

On her complaint, police had arrested Arpit. Medical examination of the victim had confirmed the crime. The victim also identified the accused during the trial.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 00:22 IST