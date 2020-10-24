Baroda bypoll: Farm laws take centre stage in Opposition’s campaign, BJP’s focus on national issues

cities

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 20:01 IST

The opposition leaders in Haryana have been highlighting the impact of recently enacted agriculture laws on farmers in the state and elsewhere during the campaign for the Baroda bypoll, slated for November 3. On the other hand, the ruling BJP has been focusing on national issues as well as achievements of their candidate Yogeshwar Dutt.

While canvassing in Baroda on Saturday, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, who is face of the Congress in the election campaign, said the Union government had brought the three laws without the assent of farmers. “The BJP-JJP government is looting farmers in the mandis. The rate of almost every crop was increased two to three times and paddy was sold at ₹4,000 to ₹6,000 per quintal during Congress regime. Loans of ₹2,200 crore and ₹ 850 crore of interest were also waived off. Now, voters of the Baroda constituency will give a referendum to these three laws,” Hooda said.

However, INLD general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala said the people of Baroda got benefited during their regime as his father OP Chautala, who was then CM, had inaugurated a sugar mill in the constituency. “It was Chautala sahab, who started encouraging sportspersons by giving them a job and cash prizes. This government has betrayed all sections of society. I have never seen such a poor performance by a government on all fronts. The chief minister and his deputy are refraining from campaigning here due to protests by farmers. I think they will not come to Baroda,” he said.

BJP state chief OP Dhankar addressing people at Bhainswan Khurd village on Saturday. ( HT Photo )

While addressing people at Bhainswan Khurd village, BJP state chief OP Dhankar said Hooda was responsible for less development in the constituency. “Prime minister Narendra Modi has increased respect for every Indian abroad by teaching a lesson to Pakistan. We have been giving jobs without any ‘parchi’ and Kharchi (slip and money)’. Yogeshwar is a wrestler and he has no caste. I urge you to elect a person, who had represented our nation at the international-level,” Dhankar said.

Meanwhile, majority of the agrarian community in the constituency is talking about the farm laws, paddy procurement, canal water and rise in prices of diesel and fertilisers. Agriculture has always been a crucial poll issue in Baroda, which is a rural seat having 54 villages.

Anil Narwal, a resident of Kathura village, said, “Farmers are angry with the government due to the farm laws and especially the way police resorted to lathicharge on them at Pipli in Kurukshetra. Later, the act was defended by the chief minister too. Everyone knows that the BJP-JJP government will continue in the state but their joint candidate’s win from Baroda will be a loss to the farmers.”

Sitting next to him at the bus stand, Sahil Kumar of Bhanderi village, said he had sown paddy on five acres of land and suffered a loss of ₹80,000 as compared to last year. “I earned ₹2.20 lakh from the paddy crop and this time I got only ₹1.40 lakh. The BJP government had promised to purchase our crop at the minimum support price in the mandis but the commission agents are purchasing it at ₹150 less per quintal due to moisture. Now, the government has enacted these farm laws which will destroy our livelihood. Our canals remain parched and we get water once in twenty days. The prices of diesel and fertilisers are rising but the government is increasing the MSP at minimal rate,” he added.