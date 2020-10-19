e-paper
Baroda bypoll results will pave way for mid-term elections in Haryana: OP Chautala

He accused the state government of harassing farmers by imposing several conditions to deprive them of getting minimum support price.

cities Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 18:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
OP Chautala
OP Chautala(HT File)
         

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief OP Chautala on Monday said the results of Baroda bypoll will pave way for the possibility of mid-term elections in Haryana.

Out on parole from Tihar jail, Chautala said, “Since the BJP-JJP government has failed on all fronts and people have lost faith in them, there is a strong possibility of mid-term elections in Haryana and results of the Baroda bypoll will further pave way for it.”

He accused the state government of harassing farmers by imposing several conditions to deprive them of getting minimum support price. “The three laws will affect the farmers and ruin the mandi system. There is no space in the mandis and farmers are being forced to unload their produce on roads,” he said, while interacting with mediapersons at Pipli grain market in Kurukshetra.

Chautala also accused the state government of using force on farmers at Pipli and misusing power to register FIRs against them. He said the Union government has enacted these laws to benefit some big corporate houses. “The INLD will revert all wrong decisions of this anti-people government if voted to power,” he added.

