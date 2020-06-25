Barring Covid, no problem in holding elections in J&K, says L-G Murmu

cities

Handpicked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the first lieutenant governor of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu, 60, took charge on October 31 last year to foster peace, stability and development in the region three months after its special status was revoked. He spoke to HT principal correspondent Ravi Krishnan Khajuria on a host of issues, including opening up the political space for parties, setting up the delimitation commission and holding elections. Edited excerpts:

It’s going to be a year of the revocation of Article 370 on August 5. When will political activity be revived in J&K? When will remaining political prisoners, particularly People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, be released?

President’s rule is a temporary provision. The Election Commission has announced members to the delimitation commission. Political parties are conducting outreach programmes. So, the political process is there. We wanted to have local body elections in February and March but by then Covid-19 played spoilsport. There is a mechanism to review political detentions. It is done by a security review committee headed by the home secretary. Most detainees have been released. Beyond a certain period, you can’t detain politicians. The EC is the competent authority to take a call on delimitation. The situation here (in J&K) is good. Except Covid, I don’t see any problem in holding elections.

Where do politicians such as former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti figure in the new political landscape?

India is a secular, socialist, democratic republic where people choose their leaders. So, everyone has a role to play. Any old or new party has an equal right to elect and get elected. There is nothing like a new political landscape. Revoking the temporary provision (Article 370) was a historic decision, a watershed moment. It has opened up more opportunities for people to participate and be master of their destiny. As for Mehbooba Mufti’s release, there is a process of which I’m not a part so I can’t comment. Besides the security review committee, there are court directions.

How do you see Apni Party, led by Syed Altaf Bukhari, in the new landscape? There was also talk about an advisory council.

There can be a new or an old party or a combination. They have their own opportunities and challenges but they have been leaders. People will decide. I’m not aware of an advisory council. Under President’s rule, the power rests with the governor or lieutenant governor who takes advice from professionals. In J&K, we have four advisers. I don’t think that kind of arrangement (advisory council) exists anywhere in the country. Maybe it was a rumour.

The killing of Congress sarpanch Ajay Pandita and abduction of a woman sarpanch have reignited fears among Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley. How do you see the security scenario in Kashmir?

Kashmir has always been plagued by certain issues since Independence. There are forces from outside and within aiding and abetting such activities but our security forces are taking on the challenges and have succeeded to a great extent. We are trying developmental programmes for participatory management and growth. I see it (the violence) as a phenomenon that was there earlier too and occasionally returns in the form of desperate attempts (to disrupt peace).

Are you mulling security cover to over 25,000 sarpanches and panches? They are the only elected representatives in J&K today and the most vulnerable.

I have a different approach to this. We want to secure the entire UT and its people. Of course, there is a provision to provide security to vulnerable representatives, depending upon the threat perception, but my intention is to give a general sense of well-being to all. We have an area domination mechanism in place but yes in rare cases of increased threat, security cover can be thought of.

Pakistan has also gone all out, using psychological warfare and IT platforms to radicalise Kashmiri youth. What is being done to wean them away and bring them to the national mainstream?

It’s been going on for the past many years in a bid to destabilise us but our security forces have been able to contain terrorism. The key is in all round development to bring them to the mainstream. Let there be development and employment so that everyone, particularly youngsters, gets an opportunity to progress. Recently, 10,000 jobs were announced and 30,000 to 40,000 more will be announced in six months in phases. We have introduced new recruitment rules and are focusing on the IT sector.

Pakistan has been targeting our posts and villages on the LoC and border.

Our security forces are prepared to deal with any contingency. We have faced such hostilities earlier also. It only shows Pakistan’s frustration.

What are the plans to tide over rising unemployment?

Unemployment is a global phenomenon and post-Covid most nations have suffered. J&K could not build infrastructure earlier and create job opportunities so investment could not come. We are focusing on education to enhance employability and entrepreneurship. If things get normal, the global investors’ summit will be held in October. MNCs have shown interest and we convinced film producers to set up studios here.

Will Amarnath Yatra be held this year? What about the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage?

We are prepared but we will have to protect people also. Let’s see how things evolve due to the pandemic but the traditional pooja will take place at the Amarnath shrine. We will take a decision at the right time on resuming the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage.

Are you satisfied with J&K’s Covid mitigation efforts?

Absolutely. We were the first to ensure 100% testing of returnees. Our recovery rate is tremendous and our doubling rate is 22 days. We have 25,000 per million tests and six labs are conducting Covid tests. The death increased a bit recently but still we are doing a good job. Our mortality rate is just 1.4% and the recovery rate is impressive. Our health staff, religious leaders and people have worked 24x7 and cooperated tremendously.