Batham couple's bodies unclaimed, cops to adopt child

Batham couple’s bodies unclaimed, cops to adopt child

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 22:54 IST
LUCKNOW: The police department is set to adopt the one-year-old daughter of Subhash Batham, who held 25 children captive in Karthiya village of Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad district and was later killed in police operation on Thursday night.

Mohit Agarwal, IG Kanpur (Range) said “None of Batham’s family members have approached us so far to claim Batham’s one-year-old daughter. If no one approaches, we will ensure that the child is adopted by one our personnel who does not have children.”

The IG said that the department would bear all her expenses till she was in police custody. He announced that her educational expenses would also be borne by the police department and it would be ensured that she got the best education. The police have also approached Batham’s mother Surja Devi but are yet to receive any response.

Batham’s daughter was rescued from the house where Batham had held 25 children captive on Thursday night, inviting them on the pretext of his daughter’s birthday. Batham was later killed in police operation on the same night and his wife Ruby was lynched by the enraged crowd.

Meanwhile, family members of Subhash Batham refused to claim his body. Also no one has turned up so far to claim the body of Batham’s wife Ruby..

The IG said, “We are still waiting to handover the bodies of Subhash and his wife but none of the family members have approached us to claim the bodies. If no one approaches us within 72 hours that will be completed on Sunday night, the last rites would be performed”.

He said, police were trying to contact Batham’s mother and his sister but they were reluctant to claim his body. After getting a negative response from Batham’s family members, cops also tried to get in touch with the family members of Ruby but they too were not interested in claiming the bodies.

The cops also tried to contact the neighbours and friends in Karthiya village but failed to get a positive response. Harveer Singh, village head of Karthiya village said, “Batham had a tainted background. Hence, the villagers have distanced themselves from him. Barring one or two, there is no one who was close to Batham. No one is ready to claim the bodies since the couple had committed such a heinous crime.”

Singh also said that many villagers had threatened that they won’t allow anyone to perform their last rites at their village’s cremation ground.

