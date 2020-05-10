Bengal migrants throng Navi Mumbai police stations to train status

cities

Updated: May 10, 2020 21:57 IST

The police officers at Kalamboli, Kamothe and Panvel are witnessing an increased rush of migrants from Bengal who repeatedly throng the station premises to enquire about their return to their hometown.

The migrants mostly comprise of house helpers, construction workers, and other daily wagers.

Babasaheb J Tupe, senior police inspector, Kamothe police station, said, “There is still no clarity by the government regarding trains to Bengal. As of now, no trains are going to Bengal. We have no option but to turn them away. Despite this, they gather in large numbers to enquire sometime even twice a day.”

“While seeing that migrants of other states are going back, there is a panic among those from Bengal. Most of them are losing patience and want to return back at any cost. Hence, are frequenting to the police station to hear some good news about their return,” said Satish Gaikwad, senior police inspector, Kalamboli police station.

“My friends from other states like Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand have gone. Many are assures to board the train then why aren’t we sent back to our homes. We don’t want to stay back here at any cost,” said Ganesh Khutam, 34, a migrant from Bengal.

“Here we have to depend on others for food, at our village we will not have to ask anybody at least for food,” said Khutam.

Khutam resides at an under-construction building at Kalamboli along with few people from his village. They are dependent on NGOs, and individuals for daily supply of food.

While many feel that the trains might start very soon, others are planning the journey on foot.

“We know that a foot journey is impossible but this will now be a necessary step to draw attention to our issues. Maybe this will compel officials to start a train for us,” said Naman Mondal, 31, a migrant from Bengal who has been residing at a makeshift arrangement at Panvel with his wife and mother.

“We don’t know who is at fault for not starting the train. Here it is difficult to maintain a safe distance from each other. Even if I had to get infected, I will prefer to be at home with my family,” said Mondal.

Seema Firoz, 34 who is the sole bread earner for a family of four desperately wants to go back home.

“I have to take care of my three daughters, I work as a house help and as of now, there is no work. We have almost exhausted all our savings,” said Firoz.