Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 1,350 aspirants want to contest Assembly poll on Congress ticket in Karnataka

1,350 aspirants want to contest Assembly poll on Congress ticket in Karnataka

bengaluru news
Published on Nov 22, 2022 08:18 AM IST

The Congress in Karnataka received 1,350 applications from those keen to contest the upcoming Assembly election on the party ticket, party sources said.

Karnataka will go into assembly elections in approximately seven months. (For Representation)
Karnataka will go into assembly elections in approximately seven months. (For Representation)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

The Congress in Karnataka received 1,350 applications from those keen to contest the upcoming Assembly election on the party ticket, party sources said. The Congress had fixed 5,000 as the application fee for the ticket aspirants.

ALSO READ | Karnataka election: Siddaramaiah announces 5 nominees. DK Shivakumar responds

The general category members were asked to pay 2 lakh through demand draft along with the application whereas it was only 1 lakh for applicants belonging to SC/ST.

ALSO READ | May contest from Kolar in assembly polls: Siddaramaiah

“As many as 1,450 applications were purchased, but about 1,350 applications were submitted. So, 1,350 people have expressed their desire to fight the election on our party ticket,” a source in the Congress said.

ALSO READ | BJP pressing firepower in 60-odd seats where it's weak in poll-bound Karnataka

He said submitting the application does not guarantee the party ticket.

The candidates would finally be decided by the party high command, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka karnataka assembly election bengaluru politics assembly election + 3 more
karnataka karnataka assembly election bengaluru politics assembly election + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out