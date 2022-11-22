1,350 aspirants want to contest Assembly poll on Congress ticket in Karnataka
The Congress in Karnataka received 1,350 applications from those keen to contest the upcoming Assembly election on the party ticket, party sources said.
The Congress in Karnataka received 1,350 applications from those keen to contest the upcoming Assembly election on the party ticket, party sources said. The Congress had fixed ₹5,000 as the application fee for the ticket aspirants.
ALSO READ | Karnataka election: Siddaramaiah announces 5 nominees. DK Shivakumar responds
The general category members were asked to pay ₹2 lakh through demand draft along with the application whereas it was only ₹1 lakh for applicants belonging to SC/ST.
ALSO READ | May contest from Kolar in assembly polls: Siddaramaiah
“As many as 1,450 applications were purchased, but about 1,350 applications were submitted. So, 1,350 people have expressed their desire to fight the election on our party ticket,” a source in the Congress said.
ALSO READ | BJP pressing firepower in 60-odd seats where it's weak in poll-bound Karnataka
He said submitting the application does not guarantee the party ticket.
The candidates would finally be decided by the party high command, he added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics