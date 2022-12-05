Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 2 drivers killed as their trucks collide head-on in Karnataka

2 drivers killed as their trucks collide head-on in Karnataka

Published on Dec 05, 2022 07:18 PM IST

The drivers of two trucks died on the spot after their vehicles collided on the Gurupura-Kaikamba highway in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on Monday

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

The drivers of two trucks died on the spot after their vehicles collided on the Gurupura-Kaikamba highway in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on Monday, police said. They added that one of the lorries, loaded with sand, was coming from Moodbidri and heading to Mangaluru, while the other vehicle was going to Gurupura. The trucks fell into a ditch by the roadside which was on a slope due to the impact of the collision. Vehicular traffic in the area was hit for hours after the accident as the local people and the police could retrieve the bodies of the drivers after a lot of difficulty, police said.

