2nd edition of Mahindra Percussion Festival to be held from March 23

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Mar 20, 2024 02:23 PM IST

The two day gala will open with a rich mix of folk and tribal percussion by Charu Hariharan quartet with Kozhikod Nanthalakoottam and The Kattunaykkar.

Ghatam maestro Vikku Vinayakram and Grammy winner V Selvaganesh will be among the renowned percussionists to participate in the second edition of Mahindra Percussion Festival here at the Prestige Srihari Khoday Centre for Performing Arts on March 23-24.

The event is set to be held at the Prestige Srihari Khoday Centre for Performing Arts on March 23-24.

After the debut edition, which saw performances by international musicians such as Paquito Gonzalez, Arto Tuncboyaciyan and Jose Quevedo 'Bolita', this year the festival will focus on homegrown artistes and music bands.

The two day gala will open with a rich mix of folk and tribal percussion by Charu Hariharan quartet with Kozhikod Nanthalakoottam and The Kattunaykkar (Jenukuruba), followed by Viveick Rajagopalan and Anantha R Krishnan's 'Two Summ' who will offer a unique fusion of the mridangam with electronic, drum and bass, jazz, and folk.

The opening evening will move on to 'Swarathma Percussive Experience', featuring Karthik Mani, Thavil Raja, Beat Gurus, Madhu and Shreekanta, and close with Vikku Vinayakram's 'Ghatam Symphony' featuring his sons V Selvaganesh and Umashankar, grandson Swaminathan Selvaganesh, and carnatic musician Sukanya Ramgopal.

"Our carefully curated line-up transcends genres and borders, uniting established maestros with rising stars pushing percussion music's boundaries. Our objective is to bolster the power of percussion, especially in India where this art form is so widely appreciated but is yet to find its foothold," Jay Shah, cice president - cultural outreach at Mahindra Group, said in a statement.

On day two, BC Manjunath, Darshan Doshi, Varijashree Venugopal and Praveen Rao will present 'Rhythms of India', followed by 'Ashtanayika - Kal Aur Aaj' that will aim to bridge classical and contemporary arts through a fusion of poetry, rap, and dance, featuring Shivangini Yeashu, Krantinaari, Pratika, and others.

The musical extravaganza will come to a close with Taufiq Qureshi's 'Surya', showcasing Sarang Kulkarni, Abhay Nayampally, Kaushiki Joglekar and Shikhar Naad.

