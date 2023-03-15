Bengaluru: A Shivamani, Selva Ganesh to perform at Mahindra Percussion Festival

Percussion legends A Shivamani, Ranjit Barot, Selva Ganesh, and bands like 'Aattam Kalasamithi', 'Pulse Conversation' will be seen performing alongside global artists Paquito Gonzalez and Arto Tunçboyacıyan at the debut edition of Mahindra Percussion Festival on March 18 here. A Shivamani has played the drums for several Kollywood and Bollywood films, including "Rang De Basanti", "Swades", "Dil Se" and "Rockstar".

Curated by Barot, the day-long festival, to be held at the iconic Jayamahal Palace, is set to bring forth local and global street- style percussion music in a unique setting and spark a mainstream cultural conversation around it.

percussionist V Selvaganesh is a musician of Carnatic tradition and a leading kanjira player of his generation.

“The talented and exceptionally diverse line-up for this year's Mahindra Percussion Festival will surely break creative boundaries, making the festival truly an unprecedented platform to traverse various music genres led by resounding percussion beats.

"This celebration of the heartbeat of music by combining timeless rhythm with contemporary sounds will surely push the percussion movement as a mainstay in India's sonic landscape" said Barot, a well-known percussionist, composer, and producer.

Sharing the stage with these legends is also 'Chemmeen Band', known for bringing their unique style for an everlasting spell of percussion rhythm, alongside 'Aattam Kalasamithi', one of the popular Chenda percussion brands from Kerala, and the trio of 'Pulse Conversation' ft. Gino Banks, Vinayak Pol and Jai Row Kavi .

The 'Ta Dhom Project' by Viveick Rajagopalan will blend Konnakol - a unique vocal percussion derived from the sounds of Mridangam - and rap to awe the audiences with a sound that respects its cultural origin while having an identity of its own, informed the organisers.

Additionally, renowned international artists like multi-avant-garde instrumentalist Arto Tunçboyacıyan (of Armenian descent), Spanish percussionist Paquito Gonzalez as part of the Paquito Ensemble ft. Spanish guitarist Jose Quevedo "Bolita" and Flamenco dancer Antonia Molina "El Choro" will also enthral the audiences with their riveting performances.