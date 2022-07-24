3 Bengaluru cops en route Andhra to nab drug peddler killed in accident: Report
Three Bengaluru cops were killed in a road accident near Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. The incident occurred while the police personnel where travelling to the neighbouring state to catch a drug peddler, The Times of India reported. The vehicle carrying them rammed into the divider.
Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra announced that two other police personnel who were injured in the accident are getting treated at a hospital. Police Sub Inspector Avinash, constable Anil Malik and driver Maxwell were among the deceased.
The home minister took to social media and wrote “It is unfortunate that PSI Avinash, PC Anil Malik and driver Maxwell died in a road accident. May the departed soul rest in peace. PSI Dixit and PC Sharanbasava are injured and wish them a speedy recovery. (Sic)”
Bengaluru police commissioner Pratap Reddy too paid condolences to the families of cops and announced that they are taking care of the injured. “@BlrCityPolice condole the death of PSI Anil and PC Anil Malik along with driver Joseph in a road accident, while on duty. PSI Dikshith L & PC Sharanabasava were injured. Wish them speedy recovery. @DCPEASTBCP is coordinating efforts(Sic)” wrote the top official.
All five police personnel who went to Andhra Pradesh on an operation are said to be posted at Shivajinagara police station of Bengaluru.
-
Calcutta HC to hear ED plea today for minister Partha Chatterjee’s custody
A day after arresting West Bengal industries minister and Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee in the school teacher recruitment scam, the Enforcement Directorate on Sunday filed a petition before the Calcutta high court seeking his custody. The case is listed for special hearing at 4pm on Sunday by the single bench of justice Bibek Chaudhuri, said court documents seen by HT.
-
Dharavi: Locals stage protest demanding justice for murdered hockey player
A large crowd gathered outside the Dharavi police station on Sunday to protest the killing of a 26-year-old kabbadi player and demanding the arrest of all the accused in the case. The youth, identified as Vishalraj Nadar (25), was bludgeoned to death with a cricket stamp early on Saturday in the Kamraj Nagar locality of Dharavi, a PTI report said. The first arrest was made within a few hours of the murder.
-
Expelled Cong MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi meets BJP leaders, second such meet in 2 weeks
Kuldeep Bishnoi, who was expelled from the Congress last month for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha election, met BJP national president JP Nadda and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday. This was the Adampur MLA's second meeting with the BJP leadership within a span of two weeks. On July 10, he met Union home minister Amit Shah and Nadda in Delhi.
-
AAP claims Delhi police replaced Kejriwal’s banner with PM Modi’s at govt event
The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday claimed that the Delhi police personnel replaced chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's hoarding with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the venue of a mega-plantation drive at the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in the national capital late Saturday night. While Kejriwal gave the event a skip on Sunday morning, lieutenant governor (L-G) V. K Saxena attended it and also planted a sapling.
-
'Yamaraja' on this Bengaluru road? Video of protest goes viral
In a unique way of protesting for better roads, the Anjanpura road of Bengaluru on Saturday saw a man dressed up as Yamaraja accompanying the commuters who were travelling on the road. An organization called Changemakers of Kanakapura Road has conducted this unique protest to draw the attention of the authorities. The organization took to social media and said that MLA Krishnappa and Bangalore Development Authority have given tender to 'Yamaraja', taking a swipe.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics