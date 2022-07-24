Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 3 Bengaluru cops en route Andhra to nab drug peddler killed in accident: Report
bengaluru news

3 Bengaluru cops en route Andhra to nab drug peddler killed in accident: Report

The other two cops who were injured in accident are getting treated at hospital
picture for representation(HT_PRINT)
picture for representation(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jul 24, 2022 04:06 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Three Bengaluru cops were killed in a road accident near Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. The incident occurred while the police personnel where travelling to the neighbouring state to catch a drug peddler, The Times of India reported. The vehicle carrying them rammed into the divider.

Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra announced that two other police personnel who were injured in the accident are getting treated at a hospital. Police Sub Inspector Avinash, constable Anil Malik and driver Maxwell were among the deceased.

The home minister took to social media and wrote “It is unfortunate that PSI Avinash, PC Anil Malik and driver Maxwell died in a road accident. May the departed soul rest in peace. PSI Dixit and PC Sharanbasava are injured and wish them a speedy recovery. (Sic)”

Bengaluru police commissioner Pratap Reddy too paid condolences to the families of cops and announced that they are taking care of the injured. “@BlrCityPolice condole the death of PSI Anil and PC Anil Malik along with driver Joseph in a road accident, while on duty. PSI Dikshith L & PC Sharanabasava were injured. Wish them speedy recovery. @DCPEASTBCP is coordinating efforts(Sic)” wrote the top official.

All five police personnel who went to Andhra Pradesh on an operation are said to be posted at Shivajinagara police station of Bengaluru.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka
karnataka
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Partha Chatterjee was arrested on Saturday hours after ED seized <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21.90 crore in Indian currency, jewellery valued at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>70 lakh and foreign currency worth around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>54 lakh from the apartment of his alleged associate Arpita Mukherjee. (ANI)

    Calcutta HC to hear ED plea today for minister Partha Chatterjee’s custody

    A day after arresting West Bengal industries minister and Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee in the school teacher recruitment scam, the Enforcement Directorate on Sunday filed a petition before the Calcutta high court seeking his custody. The case is listed for special hearing at 4pm on Sunday by the single bench of justice Bibek Chaudhuri, said court documents seen by HT.

  • Crowd gathers outside Dharavi Police Station on Sunday. (ANI Twitter)

    Dharavi: Locals stage protest demanding justice for murdered hockey player  

    A large crowd gathered outside the Dharavi police station on Sunday to protest the killing of a 26-year-old kabbadi player and demanding the arrest of all the accused in the case. The youth, identified as Vishalraj Nadar (25), was bludgeoned to death with a cricket stamp early on Saturday in the Kamraj Nagar locality of Dharavi, a PTI report said. The first arrest was made within a few hours of the murder.

  • BJP president JP Nadda with Kuldeep Bishnoi. (Twitter@bishnoikuldeep)

    Expelled Cong MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi meets BJP leaders, second such meet in 2 weeks

    Kuldeep Bishnoi, who was expelled from the Congress last month for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha election, met BJP national president JP Nadda and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday. This was the Adampur MLA's second meeting with the BJP leadership within a span of two weeks. On July 10, he met Union home minister Amit Shah and Nadda in Delhi.

  • Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai claimed that the Delhi police tried to hijack the mega-plantation drive upon the direction of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). (Twitter @AamAadmiParty)

    AAP claims Delhi police replaced Kejriwal’s banner with PM Modi’s at govt event

    The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday claimed that the Delhi police personnel replaced chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's hoarding with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the venue of a mega-plantation drive at the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in the national capital late Saturday night. While Kejriwal gave the event a skip on Sunday morning, lieutenant governor (L-G) V. K Saxena attended it and also planted a sapling.

  • Protester dressed up as Yamaraja at Anjanpura road.

    'Yamaraja' on this Bengaluru road? Video of protest goes viral

    In a unique way of protesting for better roads, the Anjanpura road of Bengaluru on Saturday saw a man dressed up as Yamaraja accompanying the commuters who were travelling on the road. An organization called Changemakers of Kanakapura Road has conducted this unique protest to draw the attention of the authorities. The organization took to social media and said that MLA Krishnappa and Bangalore Development Authority have given tender to 'Yamaraja', taking a swipe.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out