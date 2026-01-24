3 students arrested, at least 20 booked for ragging juniors at Bengaluru college

Bengaluru: Three students were arrested and at least 20 others booked in a case of sustained ragging at a private college on Bengaluru’s outskirts, said police on Friday. Police said the situation worsened on January 15 when two junior students allegedly refused to comply with the seniors’ demands and were assaulted, (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times file photo)

The three students in custody were identified as Bilal, Mohammed Noushad and Afsal. They were subsequently remanded to judicial custody, added police.

Notices have been issued to 19 other students and another person not enrolled in the college who was named in the first information report, they said.

According to senior police officers aware of the matter, the matter came to light after a senior administrator at the Aakash Group of Institutions in Devanahalli lodged a complaint on January 16 over an alleged incident that occurred over the prior two days.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly ragged first-year students on the campus on January 14 and forced them to follow their orders, including fetching cigarettes and drinks and carrying their books. This led to a formal reprimand from the administration.

Police said the situation worsened on January 15 when two junior students allegedly refused to comply with the seniors’ demands and were assaulted. “The victims are minors. Despite repeated instructions from the management, the ragging continued unabated,” an officer said.

All those who have been served notices have been directed to cooperate with the investigation. Further action will be based on evidence,” J Rakesh, the Devanahalli police inspector, said.

The complainant also alleged that the accused also attacked him and several staff members after they tried to mediate with them to defuse the situation.

College officials said the institution would act firmly once the investigation concludes.