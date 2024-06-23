 94 Karnataka youths land jobs in Slovakia due to Skill Development Corporation initiative | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
94 Karnataka youths land jobs in Slovakia due to Skill Development Corporation initiative

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Jun 23, 2024 11:00 AM IST

Minister Patil said the first batch was sent on June 5 and the next on June 20 while other batches on June 24 and July 1.

The Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) has successfully sent 94 youths from the state to Slovakia under its overseas job initiative, state Minister Sharan Prakash Patil said on Saturday. According to Patil, these youths, including BE graduates and diploma holders, have now landed jobs abroad and started shaping their careers.

Minister Sharan Prakash Patil said each candidate would earn 970 Euros (Rs.86,000) per month as salary.
Minister Sharan Prakash Patil said each candidate would earn 970 Euros (Rs.86,000) per month as salary.

The Minister who holds the skill development, livelihood portfolio, distributed flight tickets to the candidates in a send-off ceremony on Friday. He said the first batch was sent on June 5 and the next on June 20 while other batches on June 24 and July 1. The minister added that each candidate would earn 970 Euros (Rs.86,000) per month as salary.

The KSDC has also facilitated employment for 37 drivers in Hungary besides working out modalities for welders to secure jobs in Mauritius and continuing recruitment process for other technicians.

The KSDC Managing Director M Kanagavalli said they are trying to meet the human resources demand from Australia, Japan, Germany, Finland, Norway and other European and Gulf countries. Countries showing interest in skill manpower available in Karnataka have stressed that communication skills in English would be an added advantage.

Catering to the demand, the KSDC will soon start English language training at their skill training centres, Kanagavalli explained. After learning that Slovakia has elicited interest in recruiting over two and half thousand assembly line operators from the state, Patil directed the officials of his department to ink an agreement with the External Affairs ministry, the Minister’s office said in a statement.

The department invited eligible candidates and started recruitment process and as part of this arrangement, a batch of 94 candidates, including 54 ITI and 31 diploma holders were sent to Slovakia, it added. All the recruited candidates were imparted free training at Toyota Kirloskar unit in Bidadi in Ramanagara district on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The training was funded entirely by the department as the candidates hailed from economically weaker sections, who otherwise would needed to pay 35,000 as fee.

