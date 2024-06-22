Karnataka clearance committee approves 64 industrial projects worth over ₹3,500 cr
These projects are projected to generate employment for approximately 13,896 people across the state, the release by the Minister's office said.
The State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) headed by Karnataka minister M B Patil on Friday approved 64 projects worth ₹3,587.67 crore, according to an official statement.
Among the notable approvals by the committee are proposals from International Battery Company India Private Limited and River Mobility Private Limited, which plan to invest ₹390 crore and ₹306.9 crore, respectively, it said.
Patil, the Minister for Large, Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development, said the SLSWCC approved 13 major large and medium projects with capital investments exceeding ₹50 crore, totalling ₹2,046.39 crore and expected to create around 7,199 jobs.
Additionally, 47 new projects with investments ranging from ₹15 crore to ₹50 crore were approved, totalling ₹1,058.55 crore, which would generate approximately 6,547 jobs.
