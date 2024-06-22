 Karnataka clearance committee approves 64 industrial projects worth over ₹3,500 cr | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka clearance committee approves 64 industrial projects worth over 3,500 cr

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Jun 22, 2024 07:00 PM IST

These projects are projected to generate employment for approximately 13,896 people across the state, the release by the Minister's office said.

The State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) headed by Karnataka minister M B Patil on Friday approved 64 projects worth 3,587.67 crore, according to an official statement.

Karnataka Congress leader MB Patil. (File Photo)
Karnataka Congress leader MB Patil. (File Photo)

These projects are projected to generate employment for approximately 13,896 people across the state, the release by the Minister's office said.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

ALSO READ | YouTuber Ajeet Bharti gets notice from Karnataka Police over Rahul Gandhi video

Among the notable approvals by the committee are proposals from International Battery Company India Private Limited and River Mobility Private Limited, which plan to invest 390 crore and 306.9 crore, respectively, it said.

Patil, the Minister for Large, Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development, said the SLSWCC approved 13 major large and medium projects with capital investments exceeding 50 crore, totalling 2,046.39 crore and expected to create around 7,199 jobs.

ALSO READ | Pavithra hit Renukaswamy with slippers, police note says, indicating she was present at murder site

Additionally, 47 new projects with investments ranging from 15 crore to 50 crore were approved, totalling 1,058.55 crore, which would generate approximately 6,547 jobs.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Karnataka clearance committee approves 64 industrial projects worth over 3,500 cr
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On