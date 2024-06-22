Karnataka clearance committee approves 64 industrial projects worth over 3,500 cr

The State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) headed by Karnataka minister M B Patil on Friday approved 64 projects worth ₹3,587.67 crore, according to an official statement. Karnataka Congress leader MB Patil. (File Photo)

These projects are projected to generate employment for approximately 13,896 people across the state, the release by the Minister's office said.

Among the notable approvals by the committee are proposals from International Battery Company India Private Limited and River Mobility Private Limited, which plan to invest ₹390 crore and ₹306.9 crore, respectively, it said.

Patil, the Minister for Large, Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development, said the SLSWCC approved 13 major large and medium projects with capital investments exceeding ₹50 crore, totalling ₹2,046.39 crore and expected to create around 7,199 jobs.

Additionally, 47 new projects with investments ranging from ₹15 crore to ₹50 crore were approved, totalling ₹1,058.55 crore, which would generate approximately 6,547 jobs.