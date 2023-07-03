AC stabiliser explodes in HIMS neonatal ward

An AC stabiliser exploded in the Neonatal ICU ward of Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) on Sunday, prompting all 24 infants to be shifted to a different ward, officials said, adding that no one was injured in the incident. The incident took place around 2 pm when the AC stabilizer exploded, causing smoke to fill the ward.

The incident took place around 2 pm when the AC stabilizer exploded, causing smoke to fill the ward. The hospital staff promptly responded by breaking the windows and relocating all the babies. The director of HIMS, Dr Ravikumar, and district surgeon Krishnamurthy visited the site to inspect the situation.

“The AC stabiliser exploded and filled with smoke. 24 babies were relocated. The infants were moved back to the ICU after the smoke was cleared. All of them are safe. No infant’s health was affected. Newborns are tested and shown to parents. There is no need for any parent to be worried,” officials said.

‘’My three-day-old infant was admitted to the neonatal ICU. Doctors showed my baby after the stabilizer blast,” Savithri, a mother, said.

‘’All the infants are safe and again shifted to NICU. According to an initial probe by the electrical department, the incident occurred owing to an electric short circuit,” HIMS paediatrician and HOD Dr Manu Prakash told HT.

He said the technical officials are fixing the fault, and all measures are being taken to ensure the complete safety of infants in the NICU ward.