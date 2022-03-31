After 10 hikes, Bengaluru fuel prices cheaper than Mumbai but higher than Delhi
- Petrol and diesel prices were increased for the ninth straight day by 80 paise a litre each, however, Bengaluru's petrol rates relatively cheaper compared to other metropolitan cities.
Bengaluru petrol and diesel prices have been increased for the ninth time in 10 days by oil marketing companies (OMC), however, when compared to other metros the city petrol remained relatively cheaper whereas diesel remains the cheapest.
Fuel prices were reportedly hiked by around 80 paise a litre each on Thursday, taking the total increase in rates in the last 10 days to Rs. 6.40 per litre. Petrol price in Bengaluru is currently at Rs. 107.30 per litre, up from ₹106.46 a day before, while Chennai was at ₹107.45 per litre, up from ₹106.69, and in Hyderabad, it was at ₹115.42, up from ₹114.52 on Wednesday.
According to data on the Indian Oil Corporation’s website, the financial capital Mumbai had a petrol price of Rs. 116.72 while diesel costs in the city were at Rs.100.94.
Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and shipping costs. This is the ninth increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.
Oil marketing companies also revise daily rates of petrol and diesel based on foreign exchange rates and the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days.
The table below indicates petrol and diesel prices in your city for Thursday, March 31:
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|Bengaluru
|107.30
|91.27
|New Delhi
|101.81
|93.07
|Kolkata
|111.35
|96.22
|Chennai
|107.45
|97.52
|Mumbai
|116.72
|100.94
Crude oil prices slipped on Thursday morning as the US government is reportedly planning to release around 1 million barrels of oil per day from its reserves, easing the supply crunch.
