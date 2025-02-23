Menu Explore
After Google, Meta planning to start a new office in Bengaluru: Report

ByHT News Desk
Feb 23, 2025 10:11 AM IST

Meta is set to open a new office in Bengaluru, hiring for engineering roles to establish its AI-driven engineering team, enhancing its presence in India.

After Google's Ananta project, social media giant Meta is gearing up to establish a new office in Bengaluru, according to a report by Moneycontrol. The parent company of Facebook and Instagram is actively hiring for engineering and product roles in the city as it strengthens its presence in India.

Social networking giant Meta likely to open an office in Bengaluru. (REUTERS/Yves Herman)
Social networking giant Meta likely to open an office in Bengaluru. (REUTERS/Yves Herman)

As part of its expansion plans, Meta is recruiting an engineering director for its upcoming Bengaluru office. The role involves devising a strategy to hire and build the founding engineering teams while shaping the company’s long-term engineering footprint in the country. Although Meta already operates from Bengaluru’s Embassy Golf Links, this new center will focus on artificial intelligence-driven engineering. Until now, Meta’s presence in the country has primarily revolved around sales, marketing, business development, partnerships, operations, policy, legal, and finance.

The Bengaluru office will be developed by Meta’s enterprise engineering team, responsible for creating internal tools that enhance productivity across the organization. This move aligns with the broader trend of global tech giants expanding their footprint in India’s Silicon Valley.

Google's Ananta launched in Bengaluru

Meanwhile, Google’s Ananta, located in Mahadevapura, Bengaluru, stands as one of its largest and most advanced workspaces. Google envisions Ananta as more than just an office—it serves as a hub for innovation, fostering partnerships, and developing world-class products to address challenges both within India and globally. With its cutting-edge design, emphasis on sustainability, and inclusive infrastructure, Ananta is redefining modern workspaces in Bengaluru.

Karnataka's IT minister Priyank Kharge previously stated that Bengaluru remains the top choice for global tech companies looking to expand in India. Industry giants like Nvidia, Samsung, and Microsoft also operate key teams from the city, reinforcing its status as a major technology hub.

