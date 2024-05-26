 AI-morphed naked pics of class 9 Bengaluru girl surface on Instagram: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AI-morphed naked pics of class 9 Bengaluru girl surface on Instagram: Report

ByHT News Desk
May 26, 2024 08:51 AM IST

The parents of the victim saw the pictures on Instagram and reached out to police to find the culprits.

Bengaluru cyber police registered a case after Artificial Intelligence generated naked pics of a class 9 girl were shared on social media by anonymous persons. The parents of the victim saw the pictures on Instagram and reached out to police to find the culprits.

AI-morphed naked pics of class 9 Bengaluru girl surface on Instagram: Report
AI-morphed naked pics of class 9 Bengaluru girl surface on Instagram: Report

Also Read - Liquor sale in Bengaluru to be prohibited between June 1 and 6. Here is why

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to a report in The Times of India, the girl was alerted by her friends after AI-generated naked pictures of her got surfaced on the Instagram. The fake pictures were made using her photos that she posted on her Instagram handle which is a private account. The parents of the girl suspected it as an insider job and filed a complaint with the police.

Meanwhile, another girl’s picture from the same class was also morphed by the unknown person but her parents did not file any complaint.

The AI-generated morphed pictures were posted from another Instagram account and when the girl’s friends who spotted the images first reached out to the handler, there was no response.

Speaking to the publication, the principal of the upscale school where the victim studies said, “The parents went to cyber cell immediately and that is the right thing to do. The management will be supportive to the girl and her parents, and we will consider this as a disciplinary action.”

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / AI-morphed naked pics of class 9 Bengaluru girl surface on Instagram: Report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On