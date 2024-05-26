Bengaluru cyber police registered a case after Artificial Intelligence generated naked pics of a class 9 girl were shared on social media by anonymous persons. The parents of the victim saw the pictures on Instagram and reached out to police to find the culprits. AI-morphed naked pics of class 9 Bengaluru girl surface on Instagram: Report

According to a report in The Times of India, the girl was alerted by her friends after AI-generated naked pictures of her got surfaced on the Instagram. The fake pictures were made using her photos that she posted on her Instagram handle which is a private account. The parents of the girl suspected it as an insider job and filed a complaint with the police.

Meanwhile, another girl’s picture from the same class was also morphed by the unknown person but her parents did not file any complaint.

The AI-generated morphed pictures were posted from another Instagram account and when the girl’s friends who spotted the images first reached out to the handler, there was no response.

Speaking to the publication, the principal of the upscale school where the victim studies said, “The parents went to cyber cell immediately and that is the right thing to do. The management will be supportive to the girl and her parents, and we will consider this as a disciplinary action.”