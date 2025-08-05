Air India Express flight IX2718 returns to Bengaluru due to technical malfunction: Report

An Air India Express flight operating as IX2718, which departed from Bengaluru, was compelled to turn back and land at its departure airport on Sunday because of an onboard technical malfunction, the airline reported Monday. A replacement flight was arranged for passengers. An inquiry is underway to investigate the incident amid growing concerns over aviation safety.(Bloomberg/File)

ALSO READ | 14-year-old boy found dead at home in South Bengaluru, suicide suspected: Report

The airline’s spokesperson explained that, as a precaution, the plane remained airborne for a period to expend fuel and lower its landing weight before making a safe return in accordance with established safety protocols, news agency ANI reported.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru traffic alert: Avoid these key roads during VVIP visit today

To address the disruption, Air India Express quickly arranged a replacement flight for travelers, ensuring their journey was not interrupted for long. The airline expressed regret over the inconvenience caused and reiterated its total commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards.

“One of our flights from Bengaluru returned to the airport following a technical issue. The aircraft circled to reduce fuel and weight before executing a safe, precautionary landing. We regret the inconvenience and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to safety in all aspects of our operations,” an official statement by a spokesperson said.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru airport introduces signature soundtrack ‘Rhythm of BLR’ to create emotional connections with passengers

A full inquiry is now underway to identify what caused the technical malfunction.

The recent crash of Air India Flight AI171 on June 12 in Ahmedabad has put a spotlight on all flight incidents that have happened thereafter. The catastrophe has jolted confidence in both the airline and broader aviation industry, igniting public anxieties and sparking a broader debate on aviation safety standards.

(With ANI inputs)