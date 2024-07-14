 All party meet to discuss Cauvery panel's directive to Karnataka to release water to TN today | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
All party meet to discuss Cauvery panel's directive to Karnataka to release water to TN today

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Jul 14, 2024 03:00 PM IST

The meeting on Friday had opined that the government should file an appeal against the CWRC directive before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has convened an all-party meeting on Sunday to discuss issues related to the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's (CWRC) directive to the State to release one tmcft of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu daily till this month-end.

The CM said today's meeting would decide on the state's next course of action. (ANI Photo)(ANI Picture Service)
The CM said today's meeting would decide on the state's next course of action. (ANI Photo)(ANI Picture Service)

After holding discussions with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the Water Resources Minister, Ministers from the Cauvery river basin area, and officials on Friday, the CM had said today's meeting would decide on the state's next course of action.

"Despite forecasts for normal rains this time, there is a deficit of 28 per cent in inflow so far. This was clearly stated by us in our stand before the CWRC. Also, we requested not to take any decision till the end of July, still CWRC has asked to release one tmcft of water every day from July 12," Siddaramaiah had said.

The meeting on Friday opined that the government should file an appeal against the CWRC directive before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). Union Ministers, Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Members from the State and MLAs from Cauvery river basin region have been invited to the meeting.

The government will decide its next move taking everyone into confidence, the CM had said. According to Siddaramaiah, 5000 cusecs of water is being released to Tamil Nadu at Biligundlu which is equal to the Kabini dam inflow.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / All party meet to discuss Cauvery panel's directive to Karnataka to release water to TN today
