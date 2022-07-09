Amarnath flashflood: CM Bommai says no report of Kannadigas affected so far
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said there has been no report of any untoward incidents related to Kannadigas so far, following the flashflood triggered by a cloudburst near the cave shrine of Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir where the death toll has risen to 16.
He said the Karnataka government has taken steps to rescue people from the State stranded in Amarnath. According to the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), as of now, there are details of around 350 yatris in groups hailing from Karnataka spread in various locations of the yatra route.
"As per initial reports, there are, presently, over 100 Kannadigas there, and most of them are safe. There is no report of any untoward incidents related to Kannadigas. We are in contact with the Jammu and Kashmir government and the Union government," Bommai said earlier today.
Speaking to reporters here, he said the Karnataka government has launched a helpline to assist those in need of help. "Already, about 15-20 people have contacted and shared details of their location, we will do all that is necessary to rescue them. Officials of the Union government, BSF and ITBP are engaged in the rescue operations.
The Karnataka chief secretary is in direct contact with the Union government. Those in trouble could contact the helpline so that they could be rescued immediately," he added.
Later KSDMA, in a statement, said the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) has received 48 calls from the relatives of yatris, mainly because of mobile connectivity and the fact that only mobiles with prepaid SIMs can be used to communicate compounded the communication problem.
It said the details of yatris received at SEOC have been shared with NDRF control room and integrated command and control centre under the Divisional Commissioner’s Office, Kashmir, and Amarnath Shrine Board to provide any assistance on priority. According to officials, the cloudburst that occurred at around 5.30 PM on Friday caused copious rain and streams of sludge rolled down the mountain slopes into the valley.
The gushing waters hit the base camp outside the shrine in south Kashmir, damaging 25 tents and three community kitchens where the pilgrims are served food.
-
In a first, Bengaluru Police say assets of drug peddler worth ₹50L attached
The Bengaluru Police on Saturday said it had attached the properties of a notorious drug dealer under the stringent NDPS Act. The Central Crime Branch attached various illegal properties worth Rs 50 lakh and bank accounts having three lakh rupees belonging to a drug peddler named Mallesha, the Bengaluru Police tweeted in Kannada. On Friday, the central crime branch had arrested two people allegedly involved in drug peddling in the Sanjay Nagar Police Station limits.
-
Amit Shah announces land for additional Haryana assembly building in Chandigarh
Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday announced land for setting up an additional Haryana assembly building in Chandigarh. Shah was chairing the Northern Zone Council meeting at Jaipur in Rajasthan. Explaining the need for the new additional building for the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that a new delimitation is proposed in 2026, on the basis of which the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections will be held in 2029.
-
12 students arrested for selling ganja in Mangaluru
The city crime branch police on Saturday arrested 12 students for possessing ganja and for their involvement in the supply of the narcotic substance to students and the public in the city. A police team led by CCB inspector Mahesh Prasad and PSI B Rajendra arrested the students from an apartment at Sooterpete in Valencia in the city. Police said all students were residents of Kerala.
-
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
MSInS and GAME sign MoU to promote entrepreneurship in Maharashtra Pune: Maharashtra State Innovation Society (MSInS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship to promote startup and entrepreneurship in the state. TiE Pune goes global Pune: TiE Pune Nurture mentoring programme for entrepreneurs is now being offered across the globe to all the 62 TiE chapters worldwide.
-
Startup Mantra: Unlock trapped cash through ‘Cashinvoice’
Identifying these gaps in supply chain financing, Cashinvoice, a digital invoice and supply chain finance marketplace designed to unlock trapped cash in the supply chain was launched in 2018 by Arun Poojari and Shrinivas Kasar. The Pune-based supply chain financing platform enables comprehensive payable and receivable management solutions that digitize the way businesses pay and get paid. Servicing cost Cash flow management is a time-consuming activity that is often manual and prone to human errors.
