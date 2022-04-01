Amit Shah in Bengaluru, BJP rubbishes K'taka leadership change speculation
Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is on a two-day visit to Karnataka on Friday attended the 115th Jayanthi and Guru Vandana program of Shivakumara Swamiji at Siddaganga Math in Tumkur. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya were also present on the occasion.
Shah embarked on his visit to Karnataka which is scheduled to go to the polls next year on Thursday late at night and was received by Chief Minister Bommai, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, and other leaders of the state.
Chief Minister welcomed Amit Shah, by tweeting, “It was an absolute pleasure to welcome Union Home & Co-Operation Minister @AmitShah Ji at the HAL Airport along with my team. Many upcoming schemes will be discussed & executed expeditiously with his mentoring. #KarnatakaWelcomesAmitShah”
Several other BJP leaders were also present to welcome the Home Minister
After attending this program, the Home Minister will also attend other programmes in the state including the Foundation stone laying of the 200-bedded hospital in Sathya Sai Grama in Muddenahalli at around 2.20 pm, according to the Home Ministry.
Shah will be attending Karnataka State Cooperative Conference at around 4 pm in Bengaluru Palace. Also slated later in the day is a meeting with a BJP core group of the state.
The meeting assumes a lot of significance given the fact that there have been several rounds of speculations that there could be a change of leadership in the state including the Chief Minister as well as the party president.
Home Minister Amit Shah will be participating in the core group meeting along with BJP general secretary Arun Singh who is in charge of Karnataka. Top sources in the BJP, while speaking to ANI, rubbished any possibility of a change of leadership in the state.
"There is no question of change of leadership in the state... The president (Nalin Kateel) has been given a term and he will definitely complete that," said the sources.
At 11pm! BBMP uploads Budget 2022 on website, unprecedented move surprises many
In an unexpected development, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) uploaded its budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year on its website late on Thursday night without any prior notice, moving away from the usual route of presenting it in the public eye. As per Section 196 of the BBMP Act, the local body's budget is supposed to be announced at least three weeks prior to the start of the next fiscal year.
Bengal recruitment scam: CBI questions former advisor around midnight
The Central Bureau of Investigation has questioned West Bengal School Service Commission's former advisor SP Sinha in connection with an alleged recruitment scam. The questioning followed Calcutta high court's direction to the CBI on Thursday interrogate Sinha by midnight. Sinha was untraceable before he arrived at the CBI office in Kolkata around 11:15 pm and was questioned till around 2:25 am on Friday. Sinha said he cooperated with the investigators and answered all their questions.
Speeding car snuffs out pedestrian’s life in Mohali
An unidentified pedestrian was killed in a hit and run accident near Ballomajra village in Balongi on Thursday. A passer-by, Jarnail Singh, a resident of Adarsh Colony, Balongi, told the police that he was going to a relative's house in his car around 2.30 pm on Thursday. When he reached the bridge in front of VR Punjab mall, a speeding car coming from behind hit a pedestrian and sped away, leaving the victim severely injured.
Vivek Sheel Soni is new Mohali SSP
Vivek Sheel Soni was appointed as the new senior superintendent of police, Mohali, following a reshuffle by the Punjab government on Thursday. A 2011-batch IPS officer, Soni has replaced Harjeet Singh, who had joined as the Mohali SSP on January 19 and now has been posted as the Gurdaspur SSP. Prior to his posting in Mohali, Soni was the Rupnagar SSP after also having served as the Sangrur SSP.
Chandigarh: Brace for more price pain as taxi, auto fares go up
A day after the UT administration notified the water tariff hike, it also increased the charges for using taxi and auto services in the city. The revised fares are classified based on whether the taxis and autos ply within the city or out of station. The rates for taxi travel within Chandigarh have never been increased since 2013, while the long-distance fares were last revised in 2015.
