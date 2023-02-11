Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Amit Shah inaugurates Bharat Mata Mandir in Karnataka's Puttur

Amit Shah inaugurates Bharat Mata Mandir in Karnataka's Puttur

Published on Feb 11, 2023 05:07 PM IST

Pratisthan administrative Dharmadarshi Achyutha Moodethaya said the temple has been built on 2.5 acres of land belonging to the trust

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the Bharat Mata Mandir at Amaragiri in Ishwaramangala of Puttur taluk in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

The Mandir, constructed at a cost of 3 crore by the Dharmashree Pratisthan Trust, is the second temple for Bharat Mata after the one in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari. Pratisthan administrative Dharmadarshi Achyutha Moodethaya said the temple has been built on 2.5 acres of land belonging to the trust. The temple aims to commemorate Bharat Mata's great warriors to instill patriotic fervour among the people. A six-feet idol of Bharat Mata and three-feet tall statues of jawans and farmers have been installed at the temple.

Earlier, Shah visited Sree Panchamukhi Anjaneya temple at Hanumagiri. He was accompanied by State Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP veteran leader B S Yediyurappa and State party president Nalin Kumar Kateel MP.

