Amit Shah launches BJP youth wing's Bharat Darshan Sushasan Yatra
Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated the Bharat Darshan Sushasan Yatra of BJP's youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Bengaluru. The Union Home Minister is visiting Karnataka for two days to attend several events.
The BJYM said that its workers will be introduced to the country's cultural diversity, traditions and historical richness by experiential tours to different places through the Bharat Darshan.
BJYM, in a press release, said, "The BJYM functionaries will also get an opportunity to visit the biggest developmental projects of the various states of the country, see places of historical significance and engage in discussions with startups, entrepreneurs, cottage industries and farmer organisations. This will help the BJYM cadres experience and understand the unity in diversity of our country. The Yuva Morcha functionaries are mainly from the Mandal and District level."
Addressing the gathering the National President of the BJYM Tejasvi Surya thanked Amit Shah for launching the programme and guiding BJYM workers on how to serve the country best.
"It is only befitting that such a programme is launched by him, under whom India is a lot safer and all parts of the country are truly integrated into this historical civilization," Surya said.
The Bharat Darshan began on Friday from Bengaluru and will last for four days.
BJYM workers, mainly from the North and Northeast, will experience Karnataka's rich culture through this Bharat Darshan.
As per the release, they will go to Hampi and get a glimpse of the vibrant Vijayanagar dynasty. They will also get to visit HAL and see the production of the Tejas aircraft.
"With scheduled visits to Nasscom and Ola, the delegates will understand the city's startup spirit and draw inspiration from their journeys. Finally, they will push forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a greener future with a visit to the Pavagada Solar Park, the country's second-largest solar plant, in Tumakuru," the BJP youth wing said.
Commenting on the programme, Surya said, "Bharat is much more than a geographical region. It is a fusion of emotions, cultures and millions of people with diverse traditions and sentiments. To serve the country in the true sense, it is very important to understand and feel our country first."
"My state Karnataka has contributed tremendously to the history of our civilization. Karnataka's set of traditions dates back to more than thousands of years and its heritage spots are iconic places that India can be proud of. Through this programme, the delegates will get a glimpse of the best things Karnataka has to offer and they will be, in turn, able to take back these learnings to their respective states," he added.
Prachi Dhabal Deb on two World Book of Records: Lovely feeling to make Pune proud
Pune-based cake artist Prachi Dhabal Deb is “over the moon”, courtesy her creation — a 100kg vegan edible royal icing structure — being inducted in the World Book of Records, UK. And not just this, Deb also holds the world record for the maximum number of vegan royal icing structures. “I feel honoured to receive two recognitions at one time,” an elated Deb says. Now, people are visiting her studio to see her creation.
Pune’s Shital Mahajan jumps from 5,100 ft to ‘inspire Indian women’
Padma Shri Shital Mahajan felt nothing but “amazing” when she was about to jump from 5,100 feet in Hadapsar in Pune. Mahajan, who has done four-night skydives before this one, reveals that it was her late father Kamalakar Mahajan's wish that she do paramotoring. Soon, she bumped into pilot Vijay Sethi, who, as per Mahajan, agreed to do the stint in a moment. In 2018, she skydived in a saree.
Barave dry waste transfer station in Kalyan catches fire
The Barave dry waste transfer station in Kalyan (W) caught fire on Friday morning, leading to a thick smoke cover in the entire premises. Residents blamed the waste dumped outside the station as the reason for the fire. “The blaze is under control. However, the cooling process is under way as the entire waste collected at the station was under fire,” said an officer of the fire department, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation.
City lad helps Indian students evacuate from Ukraine
Pune based Nitesh Singh and Singh's Team SOS India feel like superheroes. While the rest of the country was occupied with so many things, Singh and his volunteers helped the Indian embassy to evacuate thousands of Indians stuck in the war torn Ukraine. Singh reveals that they appointed an Indian volunteer in every college, in every district. Singh also claims that Team SOS helped around ten to 11 thousand Indian students from the country.
Why Haryana abrogated Rule 134-A for school students
The Haryana government's move to omit Rule 134-A of the School Education Rules, which provided 10% reservation to meritorious but needy students in private schools, and instead implement the quota under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act has left students and parents confused. HT assistant editor Hitender Rao tries to bring clarity on the issue. The Act provides free and compulsory elementary education from Classes 1 to 8.
