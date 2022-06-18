Anti-corruption raid on Bengaluru gardener reveals 5 plots, 4 houses: Report
Anti-corruption raids on a gardener employed by the Bengaluru development authority left officers shocked after it merged that Shivalingaiah had large stores of unaccounted cash, owned five high-profile parcels of land in the city and multiple houses, and also owned agricultural and commercial land in Ramanagara and Mysuru district that is reportedly worth several crores.
Officials also seized high-end vehicles and other valuable items.
Overall, 510 grams in gold ornaments and 700 in silver, over an acre of agricultural land, four houses in Bengaluru, two motorcycles and three cars, ₹86,000 in cash, deposits worth ₹80,000 and household valuables worth a staggering ₹10 lakh were recovered, news agency ANI said.
Karnataka Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sources told news agency PTI the raid was conducted on Friday - over 300 officials descended on 21 city employees across 80 locations. The operation was triggered over suspicion that each had amassed assets disproportionate to their incomes.
Those raided included engineers in the irrigation and public works departments, as well as employees of the rural development and panchayat raj departments.
Specifically, a police inspector, a district registrar (in the office of the Inspector-General of Registration), a road transport officer, a project director of the Nirmithi Kendra (a low-cost housing scheme), and an assistant comptroller in the veterinary department were among those raided.
With input from ANI, PTI
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics