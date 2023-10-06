News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Applied Materials seeks approvals from Karnataka government to set up R&D lab in Bengaluru

Applied Materials seeks approvals from Karnataka government to set up R&D lab in Bengaluru

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Oct 06, 2023 11:46 AM IST

The team discussed the importance of chemicals and gases needed for the semiconductor ecosystem and the ease of doing business.

Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M B Patil held discussions with US-headquartered semiconductor equipment maker Applied Materials regarding setting up of a Centre of Excellence for innovation and an R&D lab at Whitefield here.

Karnataka Congress leader MB Patil. (File Photo)
Karnataka Congress leader MB Patil. (File Photo)

ALSO READ | NHAI unit signs 1,770 crore deal for multi-modal logistics park in Bengaluru

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Officials of the company sought the Karnataka government’s support in this regard and requested to expedite the process of issuing pre-construction approvals to set up its lab. The team also discussed the importance of chemicals and gases needed for the semiconductor ecosystem and the ease of doing business, according to a statement by the Minister’s office.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Housing Board to build Integrated Township near Kempegowda International Airport

Senior representatives of Applied Materials India also discussed on Wednesday regarding establishing a Centre of Excellence for innovation with the support of the government and their commitment to accelerate Karnataka’s ecosystem through collaboration on skilling, it said.

ALSO READ | A travelling bus stop co-created with women from informal workforce highlights mobility gaps in IT hub

Recently, Applied Materials announced an investment plan of USD 400 million spread over the next four years to set up an engineering centre in Bengaluru, it added.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out