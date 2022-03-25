Crowds rush to theatres, break doors to see Rajamouli's 'RRR' in Karnataka
- SS Rajamouli's latest RRR received a more than warm welcome from fans in Raichur, with many climbing over gates and breaking doors to watch the movie at the earliest.
Fans gave an overwhelmingly warm welcome to S.S. Rajamouli's latest film RRR, which released on March 25, by breaking into theatres in Raichur to see the NTR and Ram Charan-starer.
The first show of the highly-anticipated film was screened at around 5:30 a.m. in the morning. Fans lost sleep to be the first to watch it, breaking through the cinema doors, windows and pipes to watched the movie.
Raichur's Purnima theatre saw a near-stampede situation with frenzied fanatics crowding over the theatre doors. Audiences rushed into the theatre without getting a ticket, with more than 250 people watching the cinema at once. Some fans even climbed over gates and compounds to watch the sold-out shows without buying tickets.
Some say that fans have come from the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana border to watch the film in Karnataka. The crowd from theatres have reportedly spread out to control the crowds. Police has also been stationed near the theaters to control fans. Some have even grabbed fake tickets and tried to infiltrate the theatres.
With this initial response, the movie has proved that it has won over the Karnataka audience, which had previously sought to boycott the movie for not releasing a Kannada version as promised.
The movie was released in three theatres in Bengaluru with 10-midnight shows on Friday, with the earliest available show at 4 a.m., while Hyderabad got it at 6.15 a.m.
RRR has reportedly got a 9.2 IMDb rating, with netizens calling it 'pride of Indian cinema'. The film is a tale of two legendary revolutionaries and their journey far away from home. After their journey, they return home to start fighting back against British colonialists in the 1920s.
The film also garnered wishes and congratulations from celebrities on Twitter.
Tamil actor Siva Karthikeyan wrote: "Best wishes to @ssrajamouli sir, @tarak9999 sir, @AlwaysRamCharan sir and the entire #RRR team for a humongous success 👍💪 The entire team’s hard work wil be celebrated throughout the world ❤️ can’t wait to witness the magic on screen 💥💥#RRRMovie
While, Ananya Nagalla, a Telugu film actress, wrote: “Indian cinema celebration🔥🔥@ssrajamouli sir. You’re telugu cinema pride🙏🙏🙏 @tarak9999 sir, @AlwaysRamCharan, sir performances and their bond in the film is extraordinary 🙏🙏Thank you for making this film❤️#RRRMovie #ProudMoment”
