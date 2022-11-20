Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Auto catches fire in Mangaluru, police, forensic team begin probe

Auto catches fire in Mangaluru, police, forensic team begin probe

bengaluru news
Published on Nov 20, 2022 12:06 AM IST

When asked if there was an explosion, the police commissioner said he doesn’t have any information about the forensic experts inspecting the location. “We are not sure if it was a blast… FSL has collected samples from the location to identify the material and contents of the bag”

CCTV footage of the incident, captured on two cameras, shows smoke coming out of a moving auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru, police said after an initial investigation. (HT Photo)
CCTV footage of the incident, captured on two cameras, shows smoke coming out of a moving auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru, police said after an initial investigation. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Bengaluru: An autorickshaw caught fire in Mangaluru city on Saturday, and the driver and a passenger sustained burn injuries, police said.

CCTV footage of the incident, captured on two cameras, shows smoke coming out of a moving autorickshaw, police said after initial investigation.

Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said a bag carried by the passenger, who boarded the auto at Nagori, caught fire during the ride. The autorickshaw was going towards Pumpwell .

“Around 5.15 pm, fire was spotted in an autorickshaw. The driver has said that fire was spotted inside a bag carried by the passenger. The driver and the passenger suffered burn injuries. We have shifted them to a hospital,” said the commissioner.

When asked if there was an explosion, he said he doesn’t have any information about the forensic experts inspecting the location. “We are not sure if it was a blast… FSL has collected samples from the location to identify the material and contents of the bag. They are doing the tests,” he added.

“We don’t know the nature of the incident yet. It is only the driver who has seen it. He said there was a sudden fire. He is currently undergoing treatment, so we haven’t been to talk to him in detail,” he added.

Kumar said, “There is no need to spread rumours or create panic over the incident.” .

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out