Ban RSS, Bajrang Dal and VHP along with PFI: Congress leader
- Karnataka Congress' Campaign Committee Chairman M B Patil demanded that RSS, Bajrang Dal, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Sri Ram Sena should also be banned along with Popular Front of India (PFI).
Karnataka Congress' Campaign Committee Chairman M B Patil on Wednesday demanded that RSS, Bajrang Dal, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Sri Ram Sena should also be banned along with Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political outfit Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).
The former Home Minister of Karnataka said the Congress will fully support, if the BJP government takes a decision to ban such communal outfits. "There are reports that the central government is planning to ban PFI, let them do it immediately, ban SDPI also, our support is there.
Along with that RSS, Bajrang Dal, Vishva Hindu Parishad and Ram Sena should also be banned," Patil Said. Speaking to reporters here, he said all those organisations involved in communal activities should be banned "... ban AIMIM (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen) also, we don't have any reservations, let it get cleared at once, by doing so showcase your (BJP govt) strong will.... Congress party will fully support," he added.
Responding to a question on recent violence in Hubballi, Patil said no one is above the law and should take law into their hands, and those guilty must be arrested and merciless action should be taken against them. He further said innocents should not be harassed in connection with the case.
A mob allegedly went on a rampage, during the early hours on Sunday, damaging many police vehicles, a hospital and a Hanuman temple in the old town of Hubballi and injuring some police officers on duty over a social media post. According to police sources, it was allegedly following a social media post of a digitally altered image of a Bhagwa (saffron) flag flying over a masjid.
INS Vikrant fund case: Interim protection from arrest granted to Neil Somaiya
Mumbai: The Bombay high court on Wednesday granted interim pre-arrest bail to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya's son, Neil Somaiya, in the cheating case registered against the two for allegedly misappropriating funds collected for saving decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped. Senior advocate Shirish Gupte, who appeared for the state on Wednesday, submitted the police wanted to question Neil Somaiya.
Lawyers association files contempt petition against Sanjay Raut
Mumbai: The Indian Bar Association has filed a petition in the Bombay high court seeking contempt proceedings against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for questioning the judiciary over the anticipatory bail granted to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya in a fund misappropriation case. The IBA working president who filed the petition, Ishwarlal Agarwal, said Raut levelled several false, scandalous, and contemptuous allegations against the judges of the court and the entire judicial system.
Primary school student peeps out of bus in Ghaziabad, dies after head hits pole
A third standard student at a private school in Modinagar town of Ghaziabad died on Wednesday morning after his head hit a pole when he peeped out of the window of the school bus. After preliminary investigation, the police said the incident took place when the child was on his way to school today morning. The police added that the child was taken to a private hospital but was declared dead.
Karnataka Health Minister: No COVID 4th wave in Karnataka now
Amid concerns about a possible fourth wave of COVID-19, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said such a situation does not exist in the state as of now, but the government was taking all the required precautionary measures and monitoring rise in cases in other states and countries. Speaking to reporters here, he said tests are being conducted and genomic sequencing is being done as per norms, to identify the variant.
Punjab Police book ex-AAP leaders Kumar Vishwas, Alka Lamba
Punjab Police have registered a case against former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas in Rupnagar town for promoting enmity by allegedly make false statements against AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's Khalistan links in the run-up to the February 20 assembly elections. The complainant said that when he was campaigning in a village along with AAP supporters, some masked men stopped them and called them Khalistani.
