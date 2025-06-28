‘Bangalore folks would think they landed in Dubai’: Woman’s comment on Gurgaon roads sparks debate

A light-hearted comparison of Gurgaon’s roads to Dubai’s has sparked a fiery city-versus-city debate on X (formerly Twitter), with Bengaluru, Gurgaon, and even Ranchi unexpectedly drawn into the discussion. An X users post was followed by an avalanche of responses, some playful, and others biting.(HT Photo)

It all began when an X user posted, “If Bangalore folks saw Gurgaon lanes, they’d think they landed in Dubai.”

(Also Read: Stuck in Bengaluru traffic, resident coins Newton’s 'fourth' law: 'Auto at rest will remain at rest')

Check out her post here:

X/@sushi33trash(X)

What followed was an avalanche of responses, some playful, others biting, touching on everything from job migration to airport commutes, and even the contrast between a city’s main roads and its inner lanes.

One user quipped, “If Bangalore people saw Ranchi roads, they’d think they landed in Mussoorie.”

Another took aim at Bengaluru’s notorious commute woes: “Bangalore people can never reach the airport.”

But the Gurgaon ‘glamour’ didn’t go unquestioned either.

(Also Read: Bengaluru woman kills pet dog in ‘black magic ritual’, decomposed body found in flat)

“Gurgaon is the worst city I’ve ever been to. Only the Cyber City lane looks cool. Go into any sector and it feels like a village with no proper roads or cleanliness,” one user wrote.

Another who claimed to have lived in both cities added,

“Gurgaon is overhyped. Main roads are decent, but once you turn into a sub-lane or service road, it’s worse than Bangalore.”

The conversation also veered into the job market, “Then why the hell do Gurgaon people go to Bengaluru for jobs? What’s the point of smooth lanes when there are no jobs?” asked a commenter, drawing cheers from some and pushback from others.

Amid the chaos, at least one Bengalurean user chimed in with agreement: “I am living in Bangalore and I completely agree on your point.”

(Also Read: Odisha toddler in Bengaluru speaks fluent Kannada in viral video, wins the internet. Watch)