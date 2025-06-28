Bengaluru woman kills pet dog in ‘black magic ritual’, decomposed body found in flat

A woman in Bengaluru allegedly strangled her pet Labrador as part of a suspected occult ritual and left its decomposing body sealed inside her apartment, NDTV reported. The accused, identified as Triparna Payak, reportedly killed one of her three pet dogs. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

The discovery was made earlier this week in the city’s Mahadevpura area after neighbours alerted authorities about a foul odour coming from the home.

The accused, identified as Triparna Payak, reportedly killed one of her three pet dogs, wrapped the body in cloth, shut the windows and doors, and then locked the house before fleeing, the report added.

According to civic officials, she had strangled the dog and inflicted a deep neck wound, raising suspicions of a black magic killing. The accused is originally from West Bengal.

How did the incident come to light?

The incident came to light when residents of the apartment complex, overwhelmed by a strong stench, informed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). A team of civic officials broke into the flat and discovered the dog’s rotting corpse inside.

According to NDTV, the room contained several religious items and images scattered throughout, leading authorities to believe that a "tantric" or black magic ritual may have been performed. The presence of such objects inside the home has triggered a deeper probe into the motive behind the act.

Shocking further still, two more dogs were found alive but tied to the wall. BBMP veterinary officer Dr. Rudresh Kumar, the complainant in the case, confirmed that the dogs were rescued and are currently undergoing treatment at a BBMP-run hospital.

A post-mortem conducted on the deceased Labrador revealed that it had died approximately four days prior to the discovery.

Police at Mahadevpura Police Station have registered a case under animal cruelty and related sections.

