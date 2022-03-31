Bangalore University Protest: Siddaramaiah asks govt to intervene
Hundreds of Bangalore University students and faculty members are protesting for days as the University Vice-Chancellor’s (VC) post remains vacant since March 16. The Postgraduate and research scholars association took out a rally at the Jnanabharathi campus demanding the speedy appointment of a VC.
Siddaramaiah has stepped in for support of the protestors and tweeted on Thursday, “Bengaluru University has rich history & its students have excelled in various domains. The ongoing issue related to appointment of VC is a serious concern. @BJP4Karnataka govt should wake up from slumber to bring order in the university's administration.@BJP4Karnataka govt should respect the decision of the High Court in the appointment of VC. Any delay will derail administrative decisions & the future of students."
The campus is headless since March 16, as the division bench of the Karnataka High Court upheld a single-judge bench order that quashed the appointment of Prof. Venugopal.
Prof. K R Venugopal had vacated his post as VC after the Karnataka HC dismissed four appeals last week which questioned the order of a single judge bench that had set aside the appointment of the VC. As the appointment was done by the Governor without the state government’s concurrence, reports said.
According to sources, several members of the Bangalore University board had appealed to the Governor and the state government to supervise affairs of the varsity under the leadership of former VC Prof. K R Venugopal and have also asked to make alternative arrangements.
The members have reportedly asked the state government to cancel all decisions taken by Prof. Venugopal in the last four years, stating that several works on the campus require monitoring.
Although they have approached both the state government and the governor’s office with the issue, no fruitful results have been achieved till date.
The government reported having said the Governor’s office must make alternative arrangements for the proposal. But the Governor’s office said they are waiting on a proposal from the government to appoint a new VC.
The board has sought the postponement of the annual convocation, scheduled for next month, and the university budget discussions, scheduled for March 25.
However, cancelling the convocation could hurt many students. Several autonomous colleges affiliated with the University are dependent upon it to issue degree certificates to its students, which takes one year after graduation to arrive. Since the arrival of the coronavirus, the delay has been extended to more than three years, which has repercussions on students applying for jobs.
State lifts curbs, but authorities had already stopped taking action in Pune
The Maharashtra government on Thursday withdrew all restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic in Pune and have made masks optional. However, even before the decision was announced, the authorities had stopped taking action against violators. In March, Pune Municipal Corporation had not registered a single complaint against violators. Health minister, Rajesh Tope added that wearing masks would be voluntary. Assistant health chief at the PMC health department, Dr Sanjeev Wavare said that no fines were collected in March.
AIIMS student accuses seniors of harassing him
A first-year student at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Thursday accused his seniors of ragging and harassing him for allegedly wearing a cap instead of a turban before he went missing from the campus, prompting the institute to file a police complaint to trace his whereabouts. No complaint was filed with the district police or the college management by the student or his parents on Thursday.
Centre tightens rules for surrender of environmental clearances
Mumbai: In a first, the union environment ministry has laid down a standard operating procedure for project proponents hoping to surrender environmental clearances for projects that failed to take off. The procedure was laid down in an office memorandum (OM) dated March 28, a copy of which has been seen by the Hindustan Times.
Sonbhadra DM suspended over allegations of 'corruption'
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday suspended Sonbhadra District Magistrate T K Shibu, who is facing allegations of corruption related to mining in the district and laxity during election duty, according to official sources. The UP government in a statement said, "The Sonbhadra district magistrate has been suspended for irregularities while discharging his duty and for laxity in resolving issues related to the public." Chandra Vijay Singh has been made the new DM of Sonbhadra.
Maha mulling rollback of its decision to allot flats to legislators
Mumbai: After widespread criticism, the state government is mulling a rollback of its decision to give low-cost Mhada flats to legislators. State housing minister Jitendra Awhad had on March 24 announced that 300 flats are being built in Goregaon on a plot owned by Mhada for the legislators elected from outside Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Following widespread criticism, the housing minister had clarified that the flats will not be free and will cost ₹70 lakh.
