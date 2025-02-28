Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.05 °C, check weather forecast for February 28, 2025

The temperature in Bangalore today, on February 28, 2025, is 26.44 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.05 °C and 30.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 06:36 AM and will set at 06:28 PM. Bangalore weather update on February 28, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 1, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.24 °C and 30.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 89.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 1, 2025 26.44 Scattered clouds March 2, 2025 28.09 Overcast clouds March 3, 2025 29.40 Broken clouds March 4, 2025 31.54 Overcast clouds March 5, 2025 31.66 Scattered clouds March 6, 2025 31.75 Overcast clouds March 7, 2025 32.44 Few clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 28, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.41 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 28.29 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.74 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 26.44 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 30.53 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 31.31 °C Broken clouds Delhi 22.75 °C Light rain View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.