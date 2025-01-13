Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.3 °C, check weather forecast for January 13, 2025

The temperature in Bangalore today, on January 13, 2025, is 25.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.3 °C and 26.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 06:10 PM. Bangalore weather update on January 13, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.68 °C and 25.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 40.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 14, 2025 25.54 Light rain January 15, 2025 25.10 Light rain January 16, 2025 24.38 Broken clouds January 17, 2025 23.66 Overcast clouds January 18, 2025 25.00 Scattered clouds January 19, 2025 21.29 Light rain January 20, 2025 20.52 Light rain



Weather in other cities on January 13, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.64 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.26 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.95 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.54 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.44 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 20.63 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.71 °C Sky is clear



