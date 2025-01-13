Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.3 °C, check weather forecast for January 13, 2025
The temperature in Bangalore today, on January 13, 2025, is 25.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.3 °C and 26.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 06:10 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.68 °C and 25.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 40.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 14, 2025
|25.54
|Light rain
|January 15, 2025
|25.10
|Light rain
|January 16, 2025
|24.38
|Broken clouds
|January 17, 2025
|23.66
|Overcast clouds
|January 18, 2025
|25.00
|Scattered clouds
|January 19, 2025
|21.29
|Light rain
|January 20, 2025
|20.52
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on January 13, 2025
